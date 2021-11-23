Grumpy’s Restaurant Continues Northeast Florida Expansion with New Wildlight Location

Beloved Jacksonville diner is bringing its award-winning menu and hospitality to Wildlight (Yulee, FL)

Jacksonville, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) With great success at its three Orange Park, Middleburg, and St. John’s locations, Grumpy’s Restaurant has been taking strides in its franchise expansion. The brand is excited to announce that the award-winning diner is coming soon to the Wildlight community to continue its success and popularity. The new location will be located at the Crossings at Wildlight (New Publix Shopping Center) and plans to open in May of 2022.

Husband and wife duo and longtime Yulee, FL residents, LeAnne & Ray Rhoden plan to open their own Grumpy’s Restaurant Franchise in the Wildlight community this coming year. As the brand expands to new communities in Florida, Grumpy’s President and CEO, Daniel DeLeon, is making an effort to partner with franchisees who embody Grumpy’s family-focused values.

“I always drive home the point that Grumpy’s Restaurant is positioned to do great things and we are excited to announce our expansion plans. Our potential is limited only by the creativity of our management and the vision of our owners,” said DeLeon. “I welcome the Rhoden family to our Grumpy’s Family to bring happiness and fantastic food to the Wildlight and Yulee community.”

LeAnne has tacked on over twenty-five years of successful quick service restaurant (QSR) franchise ownership experience and encompasses a sound understanding of operations and franchising, while embodying the values that Grumpy’s has set as a standard for the brand.

“My husband and I are motivated to use our passion and combined expertise to serve our community with a smile, just as we’ve served for the past 25 years,” said LeAnne. “We believe the brunch-loving people of Wildlight and Yulee will welcome us with open arms. Our guests are truly a pillar of our businesses.”

The award-winning diner prides itself on serving quality interpretations of American and Southern diner dishes along with daring and universally appealing new ventures on diner food. Grumpy’s serves breakfast, lunch and brunch along with an array of daily and weekly chalk board specials which include a variety of sandwiches, homemade soups, salads, signature coffee, fresh squeezed juices, homemade hot chocolate and desserts. Their diner classics and innovative twists have brought in numerous awards and accolades, including Jacksonville’s “Best Overall Restaurant” by the Florida Times-Union & Jacksonville.com.

About Grumpy’s Restaurant

Grumpy’s Restaurant was born out of passion and love for bringing family and friends together over great diner food. Our commitment and mission are to deliver the highest quality dining experience at an affordable price for families everywhere. Grumpy’s will never waver on our commitment to excellent home-style cooking, attention-to-detail, sweet southern hospitality and serving a hungry-person’s portion at a working-class price. All while closing at 2:00PM, providing the ultimate family, work and life balance.

Founded in 1999 and franchising since 2019, Grumpy’s Restaurant is a traditional Americana, full-service restaurant offering breakfast, lunch and brunch. Grumpy’s offers fresh, made-to-order and always-made-from-scratch menu items at an affordable, family-friendly price. Today there are three locations open and two franchise locations in development in Northeast Florida. For more information about the Grumpy’s Restaurant Franchise opportunity, visit www.GrumpysFranchise.com or www.GrumpysRestaurantCo.com .

