Grumpy’s Restaurant Achieves Top Sanitation and Safety Award from the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association

Both of the franchise’s restaurants achieved the Seal of Commitment as a promise to keep guests safe

Jacksonville, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Grumpy’s Restaurant has been awarded the Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association (FRLA) Seal of Commitment – a promise that the establishment has achieved enhanced safety and sanitation standards as designated by FRLA to ensure the safety of guests and employees. The FRLA’s goal is that guests have confidence that our business is sanitary and safe, and staff are well trained when they see an FRLA Seal of Commitment on the door.

“Ensuring that our guests feel comfortable and safe at our restaurants is, and has always been, our top priority,” said Grumpy’s Restaurant President and CEO Daniel DeLeon. “Long before the pandemic, we put many practices in place to keep our guests and staff safe, but now with health at the forefront of everyone’s minds, we are proud to display our Seal of Commitment as reminder of the promise we have made to keep our community healthy.”

The Seal of Commitment has been awarded to the founding location in Orange Park, and its new Middleburg location, which opened in October. For each restaurant to earn the Seal of Commitment, the businesses have dedicated time and invested resources to ensure the establishment, staff, and guests remain safe and healthy by completing management, food safety, and COVID-19 safety and sanitation trainings for all team members.

“FRLA is proud to designate Grumpy’s Restaurant with our Seal of Commitment for their commitment to sanitation excellence,” said Carol Dover, President and CEO of the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association. “Through this achievement, they are demonstrating their serious pledge to ensure the safety and health of their employees and guests, and we commend them.”

Grumpy’s has developed and maintained standard operating procedures with intensive safety and sanitation standards. The franchise takes pride in the fact that each restaurant has bi-monthly health and food safety inspections from a third-party inspection company. All employees are state-certified ServStaff Safe Food Handlers, FRLA COVID-19 Sanitation & Safety certified, and, as always, Grumpy’s brings in a professional cleaning crew to clean and disinfect both restaurants every evening.

All guest entrance handles and high touch areas have been wrapped with Pure Zone Antimicrobial Surface Projection Wrap Film. Every employee goes through the CDC recommended health screening and temperature check prior to each employee shift. They have even extended this to all of their vendors, delivery drivers and maintenance personnel. Frequency of their already stringent cleaning and sanitation procedures in every department of the organization have been increased.

Restaurants and hotels can learn more about the FRLA Seal of Commitment and apply for certification online: www.frla.org/sealofcommitment .

About Grumpy’s Restaurant

Founded in 1999 and franchising since 2019, Grumpy’s Restaurant is a traditional Americana, full-service restaurant offering breakfast, lunch and brunch. Grumpy’s offers fresh, made-to-order and always-made-from-scratch menu items at an affordable, family-friendly price. Today there are two locations open and one franchise location in development in Northeast Florida. Including a franchise fee of $40,000, the initial investment necessary to open a single location ranges between $331,200 and $805,000. Each Grumpy’s Restaurant location will occupy approximately 2,700 square feet of real estate and will have approximately 106 seats. For more information about the Grumpy’s Restaurant franchise opportunity, visit www.GrumpysFranchise.com .

