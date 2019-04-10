Grub Welcomes Jim Saunders as COO

Bryan, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Grub has announced the appointment of Jim Saunders to the role of Chief Operating Officer.

Founder and CEO of Grub, Jimmy Loup, was eager to find a COO who shares Grub’s Purpose and Values: “We are honored to welcome Jim into the Grub family.

Saunders joins Grub from Twin Peaks Restaurants, where he served as Vice President of Operations. He also served as Regional Director of the west at On the Border and Regional Director of Operations at Northstar Restaurants. Jim has a stellar reputation as an extraordinary operator and leader, and has decades of experience in the restaurant industry to offer to Grub. His energy, drive, and breadth of experience will serve our company well as we continue to grow our brand.”

“I am excited to be joining such an extraordinary brand,” said Saunders of his new position. “I have a strong connection with Jimmy’s vision and look forward to our partnership. I feel we will complement each other. I see the brand as a stand-out and I’m excited to partner with Grub’s talented team as we take the business to the next level. I’ve always been a fan of Grub and I’m honored to join them.”

Jim adds, “As the new COO, I look forward to exceeding Jimmy’s vision of operational excellence. I am most excited about utilizing my expertise in operations and brand development.

Founded as a single location in College Station, TX, Grub now operates 24 private and franchise-owned locations across 7 states. Plans for growth continue with Katy, TX, slated to open in summer 2019.

About Grub

Grub is a made from scratch restaurant offering eclectic burgers, bowls, sandwiches, shakes, and a full bar. Grub aims to provide an extraordinary experience to each and every guest, from menu offerings to the service provided. Community involvement and philanthropy are integral parts of Grub’s foundation. Grub currently has locations in Texas, California, Georgia, Louisiana, Pennsylvania, Delaware and Florida.

For more information, visit grubburgerbar.com