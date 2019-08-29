Grub Partners with Beyond Meat for ‘Maverick’ Plant-Based Burger

Fast-casual concept adds chef-inspired ‘meatless’ menu item

Bryan/College Station, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Grub, known for its signature burgers and sandwiches, shakes, fresh salads, bowls, and both savory and lighter sides, is excited to announce their partnership with Beyond Meat for a plant-based burger made for meat-eaters and vegetarians alike.

“We take burgers seriously, and our partnership with Beyond Meat has allowed us to create a plant-based burger on par with the level of burgers our guests have come to know and love”, said Executive Chef, Cliff Wright. “With a focus on unique and fresh menu offerings, the addition of this burger was nothing short of a perfect fit. The Maverick features a Beyond Burger patty, roasted garlic A1 aioli, marinated grilled tomato, arugula, Swiss and french fried onions all on a scratch-made white bun.”

Available now in all locations nationwide, The Maverick burger looks and tastes just like beef, but is free of any GMOs, soy, and gluten. Guests who are interested in trying the meatless patty will also have the option of a sustainable swap, by adding a Beyond Burger patty in place of beef or poultry on their favorite Grub burger, salad or bowl.

About Grub

Grub is a scratch restaurant offering eclectic burgers, bowls, sandwiches, shakes and a full bar. Grub aims to provide an extraordinary experience to each and every guest, from the menu offerings to the hospitality provided. Community involvement and philanthropy are integral parts of the brand’s foundation. Grub currently has locations in Texas, California, Georgia, Louisiana, Pennsylvania, Delaware and Florida.

For more information, visit grubkitchenandbar.com

