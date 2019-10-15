Grub Offers Complimentary Veterans Day Entree to Active, Former and Retired Military

On November 11, all military personnel can enjoy a complimentary entree at their favorite Grub Burger Bar location with a valid military ID

Bryan/College Station, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Grub , known for its signature burgers, handcrafted shakes and fresh fare, is showing support for our nation’s heroes this Veterans Day by offering all active, inactive and retired military personnel a complimentary entree, no purchase necessary with a valid military I.D. or uniform. This offer will be available on Sunday, November 11 at all locations. In addition to the Veterans Day offer, Grub provides an ongoing year-round discount for veterans by offering 10% percent off any purchase with a valid military I.D. or uniform.

“We are proud to honor our nation’s heroes,” says Caroline McDermott, Grub Burger Bar’s Director of Marketing. “On November 11, we want to say ‘thanks’ by offering complimentary entrees to all veterans and active duty military.”

Since its humble beginning in College Station, TX in 2012, Grub has proudly supported veterans and military personnel with their discount program. This Veterans Day, no coupon is needed to participate. Veterans and military personnel who visit on Veterans Day and present their military ID or uniform will receive their free entree.

Grub Kitchen + Bar is a scratch kitchen offering eclectic burgers, bowls, sandwiches, wings and a full bar. Grub aims to provide an extraordinary experience to each and every guest, from the menu offerings to the service provided. Community involvement and philanthropy are integral parts of the brand’s foundation. Grub Kitchen + Bar currently has locations in Texas, California, Georgia, Louisiana, Pennsylvania, Delaware and Florida.

