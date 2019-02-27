Grub Announces Weeklong Return of OMG Burger to Celebrate 7 Year Anniversary

The decadent 7 layer burger will only be available March 4-10

Bryan/College Station, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Get ready to say “OMG” as Grub celebrates its 7th anniversary with a weeklong offer, kicking off March 4th. For 7 days, the cult-favorite 7-layer OMG Burger will make its return to Grub locations nationwide. The signature OMG Burger features homemade chili, a beef patty, bacon, skinny fries, mustard, shredded cheese and chopped onions on a scratch-made white bun, all for just $7 ($8 in Midland and California locations).

“When we opened our doors 7 years ago we had the OMG burger on the menu, and it was a crowd favorite,” said founder Jimmy Loup. “We are excited to bring back this special menu item as celebration of 7 great years – and many more to come!”

Grub, known for its scratch kitchen and chef-driven burgers, totes a buzz-worthy menu featuring items such as their California Chicken Bowl, Mac-N-Cheeseburger, Jive Turkey, Signature Onion Rings, Brussels Sprouts and handcrafted shakes. Happy hour deals are also not to be missed at the full bar, which offers local beer on draft and inspired signature cocktails. Bringing the family? The Grub menu features eats sure to please every palate- kids included.

