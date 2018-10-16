Growing Bigger in Texas: MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes Now Open in Richardson’s CityLine

Better Burger Franchise Continues to Expand with Opening In Booming Mixed Use Development

Richardson, TX (RestaurantNews.com) MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes, a fast casual, “better burger” chain, is ready to satisfy the taste buds of burger enthusiasts in Richardson, Texas. The restaurant, which opened in early September, is located at 1201 State Street, Suite 250 in CityLine, a growing mixed-use development featuring restaurants, entertainment and retail. The new MOOYAH is part of the growing number of dining options at CityLine Kitchen.

The new MOOYAH location is open for breakfast and lunch, Monday through Friday, from 7:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

“MOOYAH brings to CityLine a delicious product in a convenient and welcoming atmosphere,” Jessica Robertson, director of marketing for CityLine said. “This gives those working at or near the development another great breakfast or lunch option to enhance their overall experience.”

The Richardson opening at CityLine is another example of the brand’s commitment to growth throughout Texas where the company currently operates more than 25 restaurants and sees opportunity for continued growth in its home state.

“We continue to focus on partnerships that allow us to serve MOOYAH fans in new, non-traditional ways as we continue to expand in Texas and beyond,” said Michael Mabry, president and chief operating officer of MOOYAH. “Our new Richardson location furthers our mission to provide Guests in high traffic areas a convenient way to enjoy the best burger they’ll ever put in their mouths.”

At MOOYAH, Guests have the advantage of choosing from a variety of bun options, such as baked-in-house artisan potato or multigrain wheat non-GMO buns and hand-crafted lettuce buns called Iceburgers to accompany the never-frozen, 100 percent Certified Angus Beef® brand burgers, all natural Jennie-O turkey and mouthwatering MorningStar Farms® black bean veggie burgers. Each gourmet burger can be customized with five cheeses, Applewood smoked bacon and sliced avocado, along with nine free veggie toppings and 11 free sauces.

MOOYAH’s hand-cut fries come together in a six-step process that takes a total of 24 hours to completely prepare. A delightful combination of constant attention and a little magic help transform U.S. #1 Idaho potatoes into perfect, crisp-on-the-outside and fluffy-on-the-inside fries. Guests also have the choice of savory sweet potato fries. Never one to forget dessert, MOOYAH offers 100 percent real ice cream shakes, allowing Guests to choose from 7 flavors ranging from vanilla and Hershey’s chocolate to Reese’s, Oreo and more.

For more information on the growing brand, connect with MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes on the Facebook Fan page, and follow MOOYAH on LinkedIn, Twitter @MOOYAHburgers and Instagram @MOOYAHburgers.

For franchising opportunities, please visit http://www.mooyahfranchise.com.

About MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes

MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes is a fast-casual, “better burger” concept offering mouthwatering made-to-order burgers, French fries hand cut from Idaho potatoes, and real ice cream shakes. Founded in 2007, the Plano, Texas-based company serves fresh, 100% Certified Angus Beef® brand burgers, all natural Jennie-O® turkey burgers and black bean veggie burgers. MOOYAH’s non-GMO potato and multigrain buns are baked in-house daily, and Guests can choose from five real cheeses, bacon, avocado and 20 free sauces and toppings made from garden-fresh veggies. MOOYAH Guests can choose from 7 flavors of 100% real ice cream shakes, including vanilla, Hershey’s chocolate, Reese’s, Oreo and more. While many Guests dine in-restaurant, MOOYAH also offers online ordering and carry out for Guests on the go as well as a loyalty app. In 2018, MOOYAH was ranked among Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top 200 Food and Restaurant Franchises of 2018 and landed at #7 in the Top 10 Fast Casual Restaurant Franchises by FranchiseRankings.com. In 2017, MOOYAH was named to Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list, Franchise Times’ Fast & Serious list of the smartest growing franchise brands, and was ranked #11 on Fast Casual Magazine’s annual Top 100 Movers & Shakers, a list the brand has been included on every year in the last ten years of rankings. For more information on MOOYAH, its menu or franchising opportunities, please visit www.MOOYAH.com. Connect with MOOYAH on Facebook.com/MOOYAH, follow MOOYAH on LinkedIn, Twitter @MOOYAHburgers and Instagram @MOOYAHburgers.

Contact:

Brian Jaeger

No Limit Agency

312-526-3996

brian@nolimitagency.com