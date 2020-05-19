GroupRaise Rolls Out Takeout Tuesday For Local Restaurants and Food Banks

Restaurants nationwide invited to accept takeout orders on June 2nd in support of local food banks – 1250+ restaurants have already joined.

Houston, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Local store marketing and fundraising platform GroupRaise is inviting its 10,000+ restaurant partners and their communities to participate in Takeout for Good , a national Takeout Tuesday on June 2nd when restaurants can welcome additional orders and help food-insecure families at the same time.

When a customer orders as part of the event, the restaurant will donate 15-25% of that order’s sales to their local food bank . The funds will help food banks continue to provide essential meals to struggling families.

“The goal is to raise funds for a cause deeply impacted by COVID-19 while keeping restaurants connected with their communities,” said Devin Baptiste, Co-founder and CEO of GroupRaise. “When you see that over 30 million Americans have filed for unemployment in a matter of weeks, it’s clear that there is a need and we saw how to help–one day dedicated to uplifting families in need in our communities while assisting local restaurants.”

Participating in the event can actually bring in additional orders and new customers for restaurants affected by COVID-19. Through the event, restaurants can also spread the word that they are still open, let people know about their takeout options, and build stronger relationships with their communities.

Similar takeout fundraisers have already been successful for both restaurants and fundraising groups during March, April, and May, despite the pandemic. In fact, the average total returns for restaurant fundraisers has increased 26% comparing April 2019 to April 2020.

Applying the proven takeout fundraiser model, GroupRaise’s Takeout for Good event on Tuesday, June 2nd will encourage a high participation rate by allowing Americans to kill three birds with one stone: support local restaurants in this difficult time, raise funds for families in need, and take a break from cooking.

To get involved, restaurants can register on the GroupRaise website and choose the percentage of sales that they’d like to donate. Community members nationwide can search for participating restaurants near them and commit to the cause with an online RSVP.

About GroupRaise

GroupRaise is the nation’s leading restaurant fundraising platform, connecting local individuals and groups who want to host a fundraiser with restaurants in their area excited to host. GroupRaise works with over 10,000 restaurant locations across the U.S. and has helped over 54,400 local organizations raise funds for their causes. To find out more, visit www.groupraise.com .

About Takeout for Good

Takeout for Good is a national takeout initiative happening on Tuesday, June 2nd, put on by GroupRaise to support local restaurants and food banks. With more than 30 million Americans unemployed and many restaurants struggling to get by, Takeout for Good is designed to help both. There are already more than 1250 restaurants that have joined the event. To learn more and find participating restaurants near you, visit www.takeoutforgood.com .