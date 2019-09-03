GroupRaise Adds Rapidly Expanding MOD Pizza As Newest Customer

All MOD® Company-Owned Locations Launched on the GroupRaise Fundraising Platform

Houston, TX (RestaurantNews.com) GroupRaise, the leading restaurant fundraising website, today announced that MOD Pizza has implemented their customer-centric fundraising platform in all of its U.S.-based, company owned stores. As MOD looks to scale its giving, the GroupRaise platform will strive to streamline the fundraising process for both their store teams and local non-profits.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to bring our technology and community to MOD locations across the country,” said Devin Baptiste, CEO of GroupRaise. “We believe in bringing people together and building stronger communities through food. We are proud to supply MOD Pizza with the very key ingredient for their stores – fundraisers – and know it will serve as a great foundation for the communities MOD serves.”

GroupRaise, an online reservation platform with a philanthropic hook, facilitates fundraiser events across the restaurant industry. Restaurants, like MOD Pizza, list the dates they are available to host fundraisers, typically focused on the predictable days that are less busy. From www.MODPizza.com/Fundraisers

or www.GroupRaise.com/MODPizza , local community groups select a location, a date and submit information about their cause. GroupRaise provides both the restaurant and the groups with a dashboard, tools and automated tips to make the fundraiser a success – the ability to communicate directly with the host, reschedule, and collect RSVPs via their digital Meal Page.

Added Ian Courtnage, senior director of strategy and innovation at MOD Pizza, “At MOD, we believe in giving back, and we are committed to supporting a variety of charities throughout the year, working primarily with groups that serve youth and families. Our efforts are focused at the local level, in the neighborhoods where we live and work.”

To find & book a fundraiser for a cause you care about. Just go to: https://MODpizza.com/community-giving/ or GroupRaise.com/MODPizza

About GroupRaise

GroupRaise is a leading online platform connecting local individuals & groups who want to host a fundraiser with participating restaurants. Fundraisers can be booked on GroupRaise.com in minutes and restaurants host groups of customers, typically 20-100+ in exchange for donating a percent of sales to a charitable cause (usually 15%-30%) which goes to the group fundraising. GroupRaise works with over 10,000 restaurant locations across the nation, and has helped raise over $2 million for local charities. To find out more, visit www.groupraise.com .

About MOD Pizza

MOD is a purpose-led, people focused brand, founded in Seattle in 2008 by entrepreneur husband and wife team Scott and Ally Svenson. MOD exists to serve people by Spreading MODness®, using the platform of pizza to make positive impacts. MOD’s individual artisan-style pizzas and hand-tossed salads are made on demand using any combination of over 30 toppings, all for one incredible price. With 440+ locations system-wide* across 28 states and the United Kingdom, MOD is committed to creating not only a cool place to eat, but an inspired place to work. The company has been recognized as the number one mid-sized restaurant chain in the US in the October 2017 Fishbowl Buzz Brands Report, named as the most loved pizza brand by Foodable Network in its May 2017 Most Loved Brands Report, has been ranked as America’s fastest growing chain restaurant by Technomic, earned a spot on the Inc.500 list, and was recognized by Fortune as one of the “20 Best Workplaces in Retail,” a “Best Workplace for Women,” a “Best Workplace for Millennials,” and a “Best Workplace for Diversity.” For more information, please visit www.modpizza.com or connect with the brand via Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

MOD, MOD Pizza, and Spreading MODness are registered trademarks of MOD Super Fast Pizza, LLC.

*The term “system-wide” refers to all company-operated and licensed store locations.