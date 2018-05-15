Ground Round Grill & Bar Opens Its Newest Restaurant in Huron, South Dakota

Freeport, ME (RestaurantNews.com) Ground Round® Grill & Bar has opened their newest restaurant this week in Huron, South Dakota. The restaurant broke ground last Fall and the new building is part of the multi-business, Wheatgrass Development in Huron, SD. The franchise is owned by Diane London, a local restaurateur, who also owns and operates a Perkins Restaurant in Fort Pierre, SD. The free-standing building, at 2233 Kansas Ave. in Huron, features Ground Round’s newest building design elements and also includes a private room for functions and added seating. Additionally, Huron is opening with a brand-new test menu, which is rolling out in just a handful of the brand’s test locations this month. The entire system is scheduled to roll out the finalized new menu in late Summer.

“Ground Round is a known, casual dining brand, with a unique structure which offers each franchisee ownership in the brand, and ongoing input in the company’s direction,” states Jack Crawford, President & CEO of Ground Round Independent Owners Cooperative, LLC (Ground Round IOC). ” Diane London is a seasoned restaurant operator and we’re delighted to have her join our franchise family, and very excited to see her bring new jobs and growth to the Huron community.”

Ground Round® Grill & Bar is a proven casual dining brand, and for more than 45 years has been known for its two-room design comfortable for families, friends and sports fans. The menu offers a wide variety of items, including limited time offers, daily specials and a full kids menu. Ground Round IOC represents a group of independent franchise owners who have owned and led their own brand since 2004.

The unique franchise model engages franchisees and directly vests them in the company’s overall growth. Ground Round IOC operates restaurants spread across the Midwest and Northeast areas of the United States, including another location nearby in Brookings, SD.

To learn more about this exciting cooperative, where franchisees can own their own restaurant along with an ownership/membership share in the brand, visit www.groundroundfranchise.com.