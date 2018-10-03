Grocer handing out hundreds of $50 gift cards to celebrate rebranded Allentown, Bethlehem stores

Grocery store chain Price Rite Marketplace has announced the next step in its rebranding efforts with a program focused on “special deep discounts, enhanced fresh offerings and an improved shopping experience” at three of its Pennsylvania stores, including locations in Allentown and Bethlehem.

The stores at 1720 S. Fourth St. in Allentown, 1001 Eighth Ave. in Bethlehem and 923-925 Providence Road in Upper Darby Township, Delaware County on Friday will host grand re-opening celebrations to highlight the changes, according to a news release. Doors will open at 8 a.m. and ribbon cutting ceremonies will be held at 10 a.m.

Leading up to Friday’s celebrations, a Price Rite Marketplace street-team, called the “Spot Squad,” will blanket the Bethlehem, Allentown and Upper Darby communities with “You’ve Been Spotted!” certificates.

The first 200 customers with a “You’ve Been Spotted!” certificate at each store on Friday will receive a $50 Price Rite Marketplace gift card.

Other festivities will include DJ entertainment, an open-air photo booth, free samples and a chance to win free groceries for a year. All customers on Friday will receive a free package of Wholesome Pantry popcorn while supplies last.

The revamped stores will feature lower prices on hundreds of items, new private label and organic products and new designs aimed at offering “the best possible shopping experience,” the release states.

“For more than 20 years, Price Rite has been proud to offer incredible value and fresh products to our shoppers,” Jim Dorey, president of Price Rite Marketplace, said in the release. “Now we are moving forward by cutting prices further on hundreds of items while highlighting our fresh offerings and making it even easier to spot extraordinary deals in our redesigned and reimagined Price Rite Marketplace stores.”

The revamped stores feature a Drop Zone, where customers can find extraordinary deals, special surprise buys and must-have products typically priced $3 or less.

Some of the Drop Zone deals customers will find, while supplies last, include: a 24-pack of 16.9-ounce Poland Spring water bottles for $3; two Kellogg’s Special K cereal boxes (11-13 ounces) for $2 each; 9.5- to 11.5-ounce Doritos bags for $2; and 9.6- to 10.7-ounce M&M, Snickers and Twix candy selections for $2.

Customers also will discover weekly deals by looking for new ‘Spot on Savings!’ markers, which are bright red “spots” placed on designated items.

The stores in Bethlehem and Allentown will unveil the special deals along with their newly redesigned layouts, featuring bright and revitalized décor, including a market-style produce department with new LED lighting, vibrant color palettes and clear signage throughout the stores.

Price Rite, which opened its first store in 1995, has grown to 66 stores in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Maryland and Virginia.

The retailer is dedicated to supporting local economies and sources thousands of pounds of produce every year from Pennsylvania farmers and purchases produce grown from 16 different Pennsylvania towns, according to the release.

It is committed to providing the freshest selection of produce and bakery items, including baked goods from Lusitania Bakery in Bethlehem.

The new Price Rites also will offer a wider selection of Wholesome Pantry products, with free-from, organic, and gluten-free options; high-quality meats, with brands such as Certified Angus Beef and Perdue’s No Antibiotics Ever Chicken; a “double-your-money-back guarantee” on Price Rite Marketplace brand products; and new self-service checkouts for greater speed and convenience.

ryan.kneller@mcall.com

Twitter @lvrestaurant

610-820-6597

See more of Lehigh Valley Restaurants blog