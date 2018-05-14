Grilling Asparagus Brings Out Flavor For This Salad

Let the growing season begin! Midsummer brings native tomatoes and sweet corn, but we don’t have to wait until then to enjoy seasonal vegetables.

Local asparagus has returned for another season. The fat stalks are perfect candidates for the grill – less likely than the skinny spears to fall between the grates. Fire-roasting is one of the best ways to bring out the flavor of asparagus.

To grill asparagus, coat the stalks liberally with oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Using tongs, lay out the spears on the grill and turn them as soon as one side takes on a slightly charred appearance.

Asparagus cooked this way can stand alone as a side dish or be paired with other ingredients as a first-course salad.

GRILLED ASPARAGUS AND ARUGULA SALAD

3 cups baby arugula

1 bunch asparagus

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

Salt and pepper to taste

1/4 cup parmesan cheese

Snip or break off the bottoms of the asparagus stalks. In a large bowl, combine the trimmed asparagus, olive oil and balsamic vinegar. Add salt and pepper to taste, and mix well.

Preheat a gas grill. Put asparagus spears on the grill and cook, turning often until spears are tender-crisp and lightly charred. Set aside the bowl to use to prepare the salad.

While the asparagus is cooking, put the arugula in the mixing bowl; there should be oil and vinegar left in the bowl. Toss well and add the parmesan cheese. Toss again and place the arugula on a platter. When the asparagus is cooked, arrange spears on top of the salad and serve. Serves two to four, depending on appetite.