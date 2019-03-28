The Grille at Bear Creek's Seafood Week continues through Sunday

The Grille at Bear Creek in Longswamp Township is reeling in lovers of crab cakes, fish tacos and other maritime munchies with its annual Seafood Week, showcasing a wide array of seafood specials, 4-9 p.m. daily through Sunday.

Menu highlights include starters such as Avery Island calamari, grilled Spanish octopus and New Orleans shrimp gumbo; salads such as crab Louie, salmon Caesar and southwest cajun shrimp; sandwiches ($14-$16.50) such as crispy Florida grouper, Oistins Bay fish and oyster po boy; and entrees ($25-$36) such as Chilean sea bass, grilled sea scallops and New England steam pot (snow crab legs, shrimp, clams, smoked sausage, corn-on-the-cob and red potatoes).

As part of the event, the restaurant will offer seafood towers on Saturday. A three-tier tower, $70, includes eight oysters, eight clams, six shrimp cocktail, two sweet snow crab clusters, 12 mussels, wakame salad and classic ceviche. Two tier towers also will be available.

Bear Creek Mountain Resort is at 101 Doe Mountain Lane. Reservations: 610-641-7149; bcmountainresort.com.





