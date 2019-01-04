Grille 3501’s sister restaurant, offering New American cuisine and rooftop views, opens in Bethlehem

ZEST bar+grille, a restaurant from the creators of Grille 3501 in South Whitehall Township, on Wednesday opened for dinner only on the rooftop floor of the new Gateway at Greenway Park building in Bethlehem’s South Side Arts District.

The 306 S. New St. restaurant, offering seating for about 280 guests, will open for lunch and dinner beginning Jan. 14, according to the restaurant’s website.

Owner John Trapani and executive chef/owner John Pukanecz have drawn upon their culinary and social experience to establish a restaurant defined by “great enthusiasm and energy,” according to the website.

The culinary team, working in an open kitchen, is offering New American cuisine, including appetizers ($10-$19) such as crispy lobster risotto, lamb spareribs, rabbit agnolotti and seared foie gras; salads such as shaved asparagus, smoked trout, and spiced pecan and goat cheese; and entrees ($24-$34) such as duck breast, halibut, Berkshire pork cheeks and Maine lobster tails.

The restaurant’s beverage program features a varietal-focused wine list, fresh takes on seasonal fruit-inspired cocktails and a beer selection emphasizing local craft beers on draft and sought-after bottled beers.

ZEST, occupying a 4,200-square-foot space on the building’s sixth floor, features a mix of banquette seating and tables, as well as indoor/outdoor, four-season balcony seating where guests can enjoy views of the SteelStacks campus, Hill to Hill and Fahy bridges and beyond.

There also are two private dining areas, one able to accommodate 40 guests and another with a 24-person capacity.

The Gateway building also recently welcomed ground-floor restaurant Sagra Beans Coffee House & Roastery, from the owners of Sagra Bistro in Hellertown. Taza Egyptian Cuisine, from the owners of The Taza Truck, is expected to open later this month.

Other building tenants include Lehigh University, St. Luke’s University Health Network and Vita Medical Associates, P.C., a medical group specializing in gastroenterology, hematology/oncology and medical oncology.

Grille 3501, which opened in November 2001 in the Broadway quarters that Trinkle’s Seafood Restaurant had called for home for about eight decades, offers a “sophisiticated yet unpretentious” atmosphere and menu, according to its website.

ZEST is currently open for dinner only, 4-11 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Starting Jan. 14, the restaurant will be open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Friday and 4-11 p.m. Saturday.

Parking is available in the newly constructed New Street parking garage and ZEST provides two hour parking vouchers for patrons.

From the garage, guests should take take the pedestrian bridge (from levels 3, 4 or 5) to the Gateway building, where they can take the elevator to the sixth floor. Info: 610-419-4320; zestbethlehem.com.

