Grille 3501 opening second location — a rooftop restaurant — in south Bethlehem

Grille 3501, a 16-year-old restaurant offering “fine food in a casual setting” in South Whitehall Township, plans to open its second location this summer in south Bethlehem.

The new restaurant will occupy a 4,200-square-foot space in the under-construction Gateway Building on Greenway Park — a 125,000 square-foot, six-story building at Third and New Streets, according to a news release from CBRE, the building’s leasing company.

Grille 3501, offering “new American” cuisine, is the first retail tenant announced for the mixed-use property, owned by developer Dennis Benner of Greenway 1 Inc.

It will occupy the sixth floor of the building, including a spacious outdoor balcony.

“We are going on our 17th year in business at Grille 3501 in Allentown and my partner Chef John Pukanecz and I are thrilled to be a part of the new Gateway Building at Greenway Park,” Grille 3501 owner John Trapani said in the release. “We have looked at other opportunities over the years, but nothing has been the right fit until this project. Dennis Benner has created a venue that suits our next restaurant and the timing is right for us to expand into south Bethlehem.”

Grille 3501, which opened in November 2001 in the Broadway quarters that Trinkle's Seafood Restaurant had called home for about eight decades, offers a “sophisticated yet unpretentious” atmosphere and menu, according to its website.

“We have been speaking with many retailers and restaurants to create the best tenant mix for the building and the area,” said CBRE vice president Jody King, the exclusive leasing agent for the building. “I am excited that Grille 3501 is our first retail tenant and the roof top restaurant will have stunning views of both north and south Bethlehem.”

Bethlehem Mayor Donchez added, “Grille 3501 has an excellent reputation in the Lehigh Valley and will be an instant asset to south Bethlehem.”

The $20 million Gateway at Greenway Park’s anchor tenants include Lehigh University and St. Luke’s University Health Network. A new parking garage is adjacent to the property and will connect to the building with glass enclosed bridges.

“This restaurant is a grand start to a broader urban renaissance,” Benner said. “South Bethlehem is vibrant and open for business.”

ryan.kneller@mcall.com

Twitter @lvrestaurant

610-820-6597

See more of Lehigh Valley Restaurants blog