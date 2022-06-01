Grill With Us in New England and Beyond – Become a D’Angelo Grilled Sandwiches Franchisee!

New England Famous

With 55 years of success as a brand, D’Angelo Grilled Sandwiches has been New England’s neighborhood sandwich shop since 1967. Our first location opened in Dedham, MA serving crave-able, indulgent, grilled favorites. We offer the same experience today and continue to produce positive results in the market.

The D’Angelo team is made up of restaurant industry leaders with nearly 170 years of combined experience with world-class brands. Because of our history in New England, D’Angelo is well-known and comes with a loyal base of loving, nostalgic fans who have an emotional connection to the brand.

Grilled Goodness

We’ve been the place to go in the neighborhood for juicy, meaty, freshly grilled sandwiches since way back in 1967, when we started as a single sandwich shop in Dedham, Massachusetts.

Now there are over 80 locations and counting across Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine, Rhode Island, and Connecticut. Each D’Angelo serves up a great variety of legendary, grilled favorites, including our signature sandwich, the Number 9® grilled steak (or chicken), sizzling onions, peppers and mushrooms blanketed by melted American cheese and served up on a soft Italian roll or signature Pokket®.

Our menu may be abundant, but our mission is simple. D’Angelo will always be dedicated to serving crave-able, indulgent grilled favorites conveniently at your neighborhood sandwich shop.

Giving Back

At D’Angelo, we pride ourselves on being dedicated community partners in the areas where we do business.

Our EveryDAy Heroes program is a great example of how we can be out in our neighborhoods, giving back to the people and organizations who do so much for our communities. This pride in who we are and what we do reinforces everything that makes us special.

Our EveryDAy Heroes program started with community food donation programs. Since then, we have expanded to include all the EveryDAy Heroes in our communities, including first responders to natural disasters and the national pandemic.

We’ve been able to donate over 9,390 sandwich deliveries to 334 organizations through this effort. As a franchisee you will have an opportunity to join in these efforts and honor many amazing EveryDAy Heroes in your neighborhoods.

Grill With Us!

We are targeting franchise growth in our existing operating markets and we’re looking for franchisees to grill with us in New England and beyond. There’s a lot of advantages to becoming a D’Angelo Grilled Sandwiches franchisee:

Join a trusted brand – New England famous for 55 years!

Own the NE marketplace in the sandwich category.

Develop with our new, streamlined efficient restaurant design.

Take advantage of an opportunity to become a dedicated, community partner in your neighborhood.

As a D’Angelo Grilled Sandwiches franchisee, you’ll have access to the following support:

Highly experienced leadership and operations teams

Hands-on operations training program

Supply Chain – buying power through national vendors

Development – real estate assistance, equipment selection and a newly refreshed restaurant design.

Marketing – variety of best-in-class support to drive customer awareness

Administrative advice and recommendations from our support team

Learn more at www.dangelos.com/franchising .

D’Angelo Grilled Sandwiches

600 Providence Highway

Dedham, MA 02026

781-275-4400

