Gretchen's table: Sheet pan meatballs and charred broccoli

November 16, 2020
By Gretchen McKay, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
A sheetpan dinner of meatballs and broccoli comes together in short time, with no mess.

Sheet pan meals are a godsend when you're busy, or don't particularly love to cook. For starters, they're super easy to pull together. They also cook quickly, are insanely versatile and best of all, don't require a ton of cleanup.

This meat-and-veggie recipe pairs turkey meatballs glazed in a homemade, spicy-sweet teriyaki-like sauce with roasted and charred broccoli. Other vegetables you could substitute or add to the pan include sliced bell peppers, Brussels sprouts, thinly sliced carrots or chunks of sweet potato or squash. If you don't feel like making homemade sauce, swap it out for bottled barbecue or teriyaki sauce.

Not a fan of turkey, or want to wait until Thanksgiving to indulge? You also could make this recipe with ground chicken or ground beef.