Gretchen's table: Patriotic no-bake cheesecake with pretzel crust

Everyone expects to see red, white and blue at a Fourth of July celebration. This creamy dessert takes that patriotic color scheme to heart by combining a no-fuss cheesecake with the fruits of the season — strawberries and blueberries.

I'm a reluctant baker, especially in summer because my kitchen is not air-conditioned. So I love this mix-and-refrigerate recipe. And talk about simple: The filling has only cream cheese, ricotta and sugar.

Being a Pittsburgher, I know some guests might be disappointed if a summer party doesn't include our iconic strawberry pretzel salad for dessert. So I'm throwing them a salty-sweet bone with a crust made with Rold Gold thin pretzels instead of graham crackers.

I lined the springform pan with parchment to give me a little extra help getting the cheesecake out of the pan intact. If you don't have a stand mixer, use a hand mixer to beat the filling. Be sure to refrigerate it before serving for at least six hours or you could end up serving it in a bowl, with a spoon. (Trust me!)

———

PATRIOTIC NO-BAKE CHEESECAKE WITH PRETZEL CRUST

PG tested

For crust

1 1/2 cups pretzel finely ground pretzel crumbs

1/4 cup white sugar

Pinch of salt

12 tablespoons (1 1/2 sticks) butter, melted

For filling

8 ounces full-fat cream cheese, at a cool room temperature

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1 pound whole-milk ricotta (I used Lamagna)

1 cup blueberries

1 cup sliced or diced strawberries

1 tablespoon sugar

Prepare crust: Combine pretzel crumbs, sugar and a pinch of salt in a bowl. Stir to combine. Add the melted butter and mix until crumbs are evenly coated in butter. Dump the mixture into a springform pan, then use a measuring cup or back of a spoon to pat the crumbs into a thin, even crust that reaches up the side of the pan. Stick the crust in the refrigerator or freezer until firm to the touch, 10-15 minutes.

Make filling: Cut cream cheese block into smaller pieces and place in bowl of stand mixer outfitted with a whisk attachment. Add sugar and salt and mix on low speed, then gradually increase to high, and beat for 1 minute or so, until fluffy. Scrape down the bowl and add the ricotta. Again, gradually increase the speed to high, then beat for about 2 minutes until very fluffy, scraping down as needed. Alternatively, use a hand mixer to mix filling.

Pour filling into the frozen crust and spread so the top is smooth. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 6 hours.

When ready to serve, combine blueberries and strawberries with 1 tablespoon sugar and let stand for 10-15 minutes.

Run a knife around the edge of the cheesecake to release the sides, then remove from pan. Top with berries and juices and serve.

Serves 8-10.

— Adapted from food52.com