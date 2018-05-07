Gregory's Roadhouse Grill appears to have closed in Hanover Township

Gregory’s Roadhouse Grill appears to have served its last steak in Hanover Township, Northampton County.

I can’t say for certain that the restaurant has closed, as owner Chris Bozakis has not returned messages, but it doesn’t look hopeful for the 2201 Schoenersville Road eatery.

Gregory’s Facebook page has been deactivated, and in stopping by the restaurant during regular business hours twice last week, I encountered locked doors and a desolate parking lot.

On my second visit, an employee picking up his car told me the restaurant’s last day of business was April 29 and it wouldn’t be reopening unless someone bought it.

Gregory’s Roadhouse Grill rebranded from Gregory’s Steakhouse in 2016. The steakhouse was established in 1989.

According to Gregory’s website, a historical account claims that Jacob Clader operated a tavern at the site prior to 1780. The tavern was then sold to Adam Schoener, the village’s namesake, who settled in the area in 1784 and named the tavern Blue Ball.

From around 1830 to 1988, the building was known as the Schoenersville Inn.

