Greenwood restaurant, sibling to Ballaro, opens Tuesday in Highland Park

Greenwood, described as an American kitchen and bar, opens in Highland Park on Tuesday evening.

Greenwood (200 Green Bay Road, Highwood) is just steps away from Ballaro restaurant (214 Green Bay Road), also owned by Mark Newman and Josh Kaplan.

Greenwood is more casual than its 3-year-old sibling; the Greenwood menu is heavy on sandwiches and entree salads, though there are a couple of steaks (three, including the vegetarian cauliflower steak) and fish entrees. Appetizers range from traditional (chicken-noodle soup, mussels mariniere) to contemporary (hamachi crudo, avocado toast). Beverages include more than 30 wines by the bottle, a dozen cocktails and a beer list that features a pilsner and IPA by Kings & Convicts Brewing Co. in Highwood.

