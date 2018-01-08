GreenRiver announces closure after two years in Streeterville

GreenRiver has announced it will close after two years of service in Streeterville.

The restaurant, tucked away inside Northwestern Medicine’s Lavin Family Pavilion, earned one Michelin star for its cocktails, food and service. It opened in 2015 to much acclaim from Chicago food critics and had an all-star lineup of chefs. Companion bar GreenRiver Annex converted to a private event space in late 2017.

Owned and operated by Danny Meyer’s Union Square Hospitality Group and cocktail bar Dead Rabbit (both based in New York City), the food was headed by chef Aaron Lirette (formerly of Acadia and Celeste), who served up oysters with a tart mignonette, smoked-whitefish tartines with celery curls and a saffron spaghetti made with uni and clams. Notably, Julia Momose (also previously at the Aviary) headed up the bar program before leaving the restaurant in 2016 and will be opening Kumiko later this year.

GreenRiver thanked its neighbors in Streeterville and Chicago in Instagram and Twitter posts Monday evening.

“Since opening in 2015, we have been tremendously proud of everything the GreenRiver team has accomplished, from developing an ambitious and innovative cocktail program, to earning one Michelin Star and a three star review in the Chicago Tribune,” the post reads. “Our top priority is our team members, and we are now actively involved in discussions about how best to support their career advancement during this transition.”

The last night of service will be Jan. 24.

