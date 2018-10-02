'Greenhouse' restaurant, offering locally-sourced food and made-on-site wine, nearing completion in Allentown

A new business is blooming at the former Roth’s Flowers building in Allentown’s West End.

Greenhouse and Enoteca, an Italian-inspired restaurant specializing in dishes made with local ingredients, is expected to open by the end of the year at 2126 W. Tilghman St., according to Salvina Pitruzzella, who will operate the business with her brother, Antonio Pitruzzella.

Renovations, which have been underway for the last several months, include a new bar, HVAC system, dry wall, bathrooms, exterior paint and more.

“We’re at the last stage,” Pitruzzella said. “We’re meeting with the POS guys soon, having furniture custom built and finishing the floors, which will be polished concrete. New kitchen equipment also is coming.”

Salvina, who studied at New England Culinary Institute in Vermont, will be cooking alongside her friend and the restaurant’s manager, Heidi Borelli.

The women, both residents of the city’s West End, were inspired to open the restaurant due to the area’s “lack of cool places serving quality, locally-sourced dishes,” Borelli said.

“We’d often go to a place and spend a fortune on a simple caprese salad, only to find the tomatoes were anemic,” Borelli explained. “Not only did they not look like tomatoes, they didn’t taste like them either. And it was tomato season!”

“I’m just sick of dining out and not knowing what I’m eating,” Salvina added.

In order to be transparent about where the restaurant’s food comes from, the friends plan to list partnering local farms and other purveyors on a wall inside the dining room.

Guests also will get a look at the vegetables and herbs that will be grown on-site in the refurbished greenhouse.

“Our restaurant is going to be sustainable as much as possible, so the greenhouse is going to stay a functional greenhouse,” Borelli said.

A seasonal menu, which is still being finalized, will be highlighted by homemade pastas, breads, soups, salads and artisan pizzas, featuring doughs made with organic flour. Organic cheeses, eggs, milk and humanely-raised meats also will be locally-sourced.

Salvina grew up in Italy and has drawn inspiration from several family recipes.

“We’re not going to use frozen stuff, except for our homemade gelato,” Salvina said.

“It’s a passion project,” Borelli added. “There are few things that we are more passionate about than food and a good dining experience. So, we really want to make sure our vision is executed perfectly because people never forget that perfect dinner. They never forget that gorgeous and delicious dessert.”

The restaurant, which will offer seating for about 100 customers, plans to make its own wine.

A 14-seat bar will serve the made-on-site wine, along with other local wines, beers and liquors, Salvina said. Twelve taps will carry rotating varieties of beer, wine and cocktails.

In addition to the greenhouse, other remnants of Roth’s Flowers, which closed in 2015 after nearly 80 years in the West End, include large front windows and outdoor posts comprised of intricate ironwork.

Other aesthetic highlights will include dining tables made from live edge wood and a living wall along the sidewalk.

“We can’t pretend we’re not on Tilghman Street, so we needed a buffer from the traffic,” Borelli said of the barrier. “But this location is so perfect for us in every other respect. I’m raising my children in this community and Sal has made this community her home for the last six years, so we’re really looking to use food to open the dialogue further with our neighbors.”

The Greenhouse and Enoteca, which will offer weekly happy hour specials, is hiring front- and back-of-house staff. Interested individuals can apply by e-mailing thegreenhouseenoteca@gmail.com.

