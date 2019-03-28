Greenhouse Enoteca: Homegrown ingredients and homemade wine combine for radically tasty food

Announced in October 2017, Greenhouse Enoteca officially opened its doors in early February of this year.

The restaurant, featuring predominantly Italian fare, is owned and operated by siblings Antonio and Salvina Pitruzella. Greenhouse took over the former Roth’s Flowers building, which closed in 2015, after being in business since 1935.

The new owners kept the flower shop’s greenhouse and are taking farm-to-table to a new level, growing their own hydroponic ingredients for use in the kitchen. Ms. Pitruzella, an alumna of the New England Culinary Institute, heads up the kitchen with her brother and the restaurant’s manager, Heidi Borelli.

Greenhouse’s menu is seasonal, utilizing fresh / local farm ingredients. Their potato chips use spuds grown in the area — joining other appetizers like arancini, polpetonne and winter crabcakes.,

Shrimp limoncello, chicken parmesan and a brined buttermilk chicken sandwich are some of the mouthwatering entrees. And of course, no Italian spot would be complete without a list of pasta dishes like paccheri, pomodoro and shrimp scampi.

There ’s also 10 different pizza options, all cooked to saporous perfection in their wood-fired oven.

Setting and decor

The decor at Greenhouse is well thought-out, subtle and inviting. Large floor-to-ceiling windows let in abundant light during the day, and offer scenic views of Tilghman Street.

The restaurant was packed on our Friday evening visit, so we opted to sit at the bar — which seats around 16. Vertical wood slats decorate the wall behind the bar, while wood-topped tables, metal chairs and a polished concrete floor cover the main dining area. In a corner, there’s a huge stack of logs – fuel for the pizza oven.

Appetizers

I began my dinner with the burrata ($12), a dish I normally may have skipped over if not for the mesmerizing photo on the restaurant’s website. A huge hunk of masterfully crafted fresh mozzarella with a gooey center was perched atop two slices of salty and garlicky sun dried tomato crostini — with squares of crunchy pear and sweet and sour balsamic-poached figs balanced on the cheese. More delicious figs, a garlic confit and a basil leaf surrounded the simple but delectable dish.

My friends went with the potato chips ($7) and crab and wild mushroom spring rolls ($9). The chips, which also came with my burger, were some of the best I’ve eaten. His came on a metal tray, lightly sprinkled with herbs, cheese, and buttermilk ranch and chive dipping sauce.

The egg rolls, came in four large pieces, stuffed with a mixture of shiitake, maitake, oyster, enoki mushrooms with goat and cheddar cheeses, julienned vegetables and sweet crab.

They enjoyed them, tasting the earthy notes of the mushrooms balanced nicely with the delicate crab and perfectly fried wrapper. The charred onion aioli at the center of the plate was good, but like the buttermilk ranch with the chips, not necessary.

Entrées

I’m never one to eat a burger with a fork and knife, but the GreenHouse burger ($15) necessitated the act. The picturesque dish, served on a toasted multigrain roll with a patty made of a flavorful Breakaway Farms beef blend and a layer of cave-ripened cheddar atop a bed of spinach, red onion and charred tomatoes, was capped off with a dippy egg. The burger was ever-so-slightly cooked over my medium rare request, but it was excellent. The temperature misstep was easy to forgive.

My friend’s vegetarian bolognese ($15) fared less well. While the pappardelle noodles were perfectly cooked, the dish was lukewarm on arrival, rendering the mushroom, onion and carrot mixture less than stellar. The sauce was bright, owed to the use of Greenhouse’s Nebbiolo and zingy San Marzano tomatoes — a high point of the entrée.

Another friend and my wife tried pizzas, which were nothing short of fantastic. My wife’s West End pizza ($15) had a fulgent sauce with stringy melted mozzarella, spread under an array of thin strips of fire-roasted peppers and marble-sized pieces of stunningly good sausage.

My friend had The Holiday ($15), a white pizza topped with a spread of ricotta cheese and hunks of fresh mozzarella. Tiny pools of olive oil took hold across the pie with wilted spinach, small blistered tomatoes and garlic — providing simple but rich flavor. The crust on both — thin and crispy thanks to the rotating wood oven — was excellent, and has me looking forward to my next visit.

The drink program also bears mentioning. I had a Peter Rabbit gin and tonic ($10), a ginger and rosemary-infused cocktail rendered bright orange by the carrot juice. It’s rounded out with a balanced addition of honey, lemon and tonic.

Behind the bar you’ll find liquor from local and Pennsylvania distilleries, along with a selection of local beer on tap and in cans/bottles.

Interestingly, all of Greenhouse’s wine is made at the restaurant, with fermentation vessels inconspicuously positioned near the restaurant’s entrance. Their current offerings are Nebbiolo, pinot grigio, and sauvignon blanc.

Service

The staff, smartly dressed and endlessly bustling behind the bar and service area, were quick and attentive.

Our food came out surprisingly fast, given the restaurant was slammed — without any available tables. Our servers behind the bar were perceptive, chipper and fun — notable because of the pace they were keeping with their customers.

The only downside was picked up by one of my friends: the couple next to us were offered complimentary bread before their meal, while we weren’t.

Bottom line

Greenhouse Enoteca’s interesting concept of hydroponic farming and urban winemaking combine to make some radically tasty food. A few small things can be improved upon, but overall, the new restaurant is off to a spectacular start. Dinner for four with one cocktail totaled $111.23.

Greenhouse Enoteca

Where: 2114 W. Tilghman St., Allentown

Contact: 610-707-1152, ghenoteca.com

Hours: 5 p.m.-10 p.m. Tues.-Thurs., 5 p.m.-11 p.m. Fri.-Sat.

Prices: Appetizers: $7-$15; salads: $13; entrees: $15-$24; pizzas: $12-$18

Bar: Yes

Credit cards: Yes

Handicapped accessible: Yes

Find it: The Greenhouse is located on West Tilghman between North Albright Avenue and North St. Lucia Street, one block west of Jack Callaghan's Ale House. Parking is available in the restaurant’s lot behind the establishment, or for free on the street.

