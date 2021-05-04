The Greene Turtle Welcomes Guests Back With Exciting New Menu Offerings

As consumers return to restaurants this summer, the iconic franchise brand is rolling out heightened takes on the classic bar-and-grille fare it’s famous for.

Columbia, MD ( RestaurantNews.com ) Across the country, people are finally returning to restaurants and just in time for summer. The Greene Turtle , a 37-unit sports bar and grille franchise, is welcoming guests back with an innovative menu that puts an exciting spin on the classic comfort food the brand is known for while adding some entirely new dimensions.

“After surmounting the unbelievably challenging environment of 2020, we didn’t want to lose sight of upping the game on our menu. The team worked tirelessly to create exciting new items and improve existing ones to wow our guests when they return,” said Greene Turtle CEO and President Geo Concepcion .

The Greene Turtle leaned on their Maryland roots when creating a few of their new items such as the Old Bay® BBQ Ribs. The ribs are slow-smoked and grilled St. Louis style pork ribs basted with a smoky BBQ sauce and dusted with Maryland’s favorite seasoning, Old Bay®. They also added a 9-layer yellow cake with chocolate fudge that comes straight from the Chesapeake Bay’s Smith Island, providing a new and distinctive sweet treat for guests.

The taco category has been expanded adding a trio of new flavorful tacos for guests to enjoy. The Shrimp Fiesta features blackened shrimp with a lime crema topping, the Spicy Baja Fish pairs Yuengling® battered cod with a spicy mayo sauce and the Carne Asada pairs the flavorful lime-basted steak with fresh pico de gallo. The carne asada can also be found in quesadilla form or a grain-based bowl that includes queso fresco cheese, avocado, and several other fresh ingredients.

If guests are searching for something unique, look no further than the Crabby Rinds. The Crabby Rinds put a Maryland twist on a traditional bar favorite adding Old Bay® with a Crab Dip add-on for the adventurous eater.

In addition guests can enjoy the following new items:

Slamburgers – a trio of hand-packed beef sliders with american cheese, pickled red onions, ketchup, mustard and pickles

Smokehouse Pork Nachos – smoked pork, Fat Tire® beer cheese, jalapenos, smoky BBQ sauce, pico de gallo and lime crema

Hearty Chili – mild chili with beans, served with cheddar cheese, sour cream and scallions

New cocktails such as the Lavender Cosmo, Boozy Cherry Limeade and PB&J Shot

The new menu was developed by the brand’s new innovation team, who incorporated feedback from employees and loyal guests to focus on elevating the offerings.

“As we start to return to a more normal way of life I’m pumped to have an experience our guests will love,” Concepcion said. “We know lots of folks are looking forward to dining out at their favorite places again and we want them to have an incredible experience with us.”

More details on options available at each Greene Turtle location can be found at https://thegreeneturtle.com/locations/ .

About The Greene Turtle



Founded in 1976 in Ocean City, Maryland, The Greene Turtle has become the local community hangout for all ages, serving great food and drinks in a fun, casual atmosphere built on the excitement and unity of sports. The brand’s high level of customer service, culinary menu and locally sourced beers ensure that The Greene Turtle remains near and dear to customers’ hearts. With a flair reflective of its Maryland origins, The Greene Turtle’s food is not your typical “sports bar” fare. The extensive menu features bowls, tacos, crab cakes, desserts and more. For more information, please visit https://thegreeneturtle.com .

Contact:

Julie Green

Mainland

312-526-3996

jgreen@hellomainland.com

