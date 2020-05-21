Posted by Brian Murphy, Community Contributor
Greene Turtle’s Fells Point location to close, owner says

May 21, 2020
From www.baltimoresun.com
Lillian Reed
The Fells Point Greene Turtle is scheduled to close June 30, the owner announced this week.