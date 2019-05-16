The Greene Turtle Names Geovannie “Geo” Concepcion President/CEO

Veteran Casual Dining Executive with Stellar Track Record Tapped to Take Mid-Atlantic Restaurant Chain to Next Stage of Growth and Success

Columbia, MD (RestaurantNews.com) The Board of Directors of The Greene Turtle announced that Geovannie “Geo” Concepcion, formerly COO of Minneapolis-based Famous Dave’s, has been tapped to serve as President/CEO and guide the 44-unit casual dining chain to the next stage in its growth and success.

During his time with Famous Dave’s, Concepcion oversaw company and franchise operations, marketing, IT, culinary, franchise sales and training, and compiled a stellar track record overseeing initiatives in many areas on which The Greene Turtle is now focused. Under his leadership, same-store sales at company-owned stores grew for six consecutive quarters, online ordering and third-party delivery ignited, a brand refresh resulted in double-digit boosts in store traffic and comp sales, speed of service increased, three new prototypes were launched, a high-functioning team was assembled to provide more robust service to franchisees, and the chain’s digital strategy came into sharp focus.

The Greene Turtle’s Board praised these achievements and said it is confident Concepcion will put the chain on a clear and steady path to growth and success. “We are very excited about how The Greene Turtle can benefit from Geo’s insights and experience,” the Board said. “His track record will prove incredibly valuable.”

Concepcion said he is excited to be assuming the helm of a brand with such great acclaim throughout the East and such strong growth potential. “I’m proud to have the opportunity to steer The Greene Turtle to the next stage in its evolution,” he said. “This is a brand that has enjoyed widespread recognition and allegiance across generations of families, friends and sports fans for more than 40 years. We have a great foundation to build on, and I’m eager to work with our staff and franchisees to strengthen operations, increase our appeal, expand our footprint and improve our bottom line.”

Concepcion takes over as CEO from Bob Barry, who, after many years in the CEO seat, is stepping down from that role but will remain a shareholder in the company. “Over his 12 years with The Greene Turtle, Bob has been a passionate ambassador of the brand, embodying the tenets that have set The Greene Turtle apart as a restaurant and as a member of the communities we serve. We are grateful for his dedication to the brand and his many years of service,” the Board said in announcing the change.

In addition to his role as President/CEO, Concepcion will have a seat on The Greene Turtle’s Board. He will be based in The Greene Turtle’s Columbia, Md., headquarters.

About The Greene Turtle Sports Bar & Grille® and The Greene Turtle Franchising Corp.

The Greene Turtle (“The Turtle”) is a community hangout born in 1976 on the boardwalk in Ocean City, Md., and built on a love for local sports. Today The Turtle has grown to 44 locations in Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia. The Turtle’s menu features fresh local ingredients and fresh-caught crab dishes authentic to Maryland shores. The Turtle’s friendly staff serves craft beers and specialty cocktails in a casual atmosphere along with a robust multimedia system for guests to enjoy their favorite sporting events. The Turtle is a popular year-round destination where families, friends and fans of all ages feel at home. For more information on The Turtle, please visit https://thegreeneturtle.com.

In January 2019, The Turtle once again earned a spot on Entrepreneur’s prestigious “Franchise 500” list. The Turtle also appeared on the Franchise Times “Top 200+” list in October 2018 and was named among the “12 High-Performing Restaurant Chains to Watch” by FSR Magazine (March 2018). Franchise opportunities are available throughout the eastern United States to qualifying investors through The Greene Turtle Franchising Corp. Information on available opportunities can be found online at https://thegreeneturtle.com/about/franchise-information/ or obtained by contacting Vice President of Franchising Tom Finn at (443) 661-4298, ext. 104, or tfinn@thegreeneturtle.com.

Media Contact:

Greg Pitkoff

GRiP Communications LLC

718-404-9277

greg@gripcommpr.com