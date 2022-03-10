Green Thai Tea Debuts at 7 Leaves Café

New beverage joins the brand’s core tea menu nationwide in the midst of 10-year anniversary

Garden Grove, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Having built an almost cult-like following for its incredible coffee and teas, Orange County-based 7 Leaves Café launches a new Green Thai Tea on Thursday, March 17. Using St. Patrick’s Day to play up the bold color of this new version of 7 Leaves’ beloved Thai Tea, this milk tea is the first new specialty beverage to join the brand’s offerings in nearly two years.

“As we celebrate our 10-year anniversary this year, we want to present something new to our guests, who have come to expect a level of quality from the 7 Leaves brand,” comments 7 Leaves Co-Founder Sonny Nguyen, whose vision has led to 35 locations of 7 Leaves Café nationwide, with 8 more set to open in Southern California this year. “Our new Green Thai Tea took more than one year to develop – that alone supports the integrity of our brand and respects the trust we’ve built within the 7 Leaves community. After one taste, you’ll know why we’ll be growing the brand in six states nationwide by year’s end.”

The new Green Thai Tea joins 7 Leaves’ core menu of teas, including the highly popular Japanese Matcha, Summer Mint, Sunset Passion, and Strawberry Hibiscus. It is a sweet and creamy milk tea made with a jasmine tea blend for a fresh, floral taste. The intense floral flavor is the key differentiator between the new tea and its much-loved sister, Red Thai Tea, which features an Assam tea blend that has caramel notes. The Green Thai Tea is made with equal parts whole milk and heavy cream, but can be made with soy milk as a non-dairy alternative.

“Not only is our new Green Thai Tea a well-crafted drink, that is as simple as it is complex, it pays homage to Thailand,” explains Newton Hoang, the marketing force behind 7 Leaves, who shares that the tea leaves used in this new drink are sourced from a tea farm called ChaMaTrue in Thailand. “We feel extremely blessed and fortunate to have collaborated with the Thailand Authority of Tourism for the launch of this new beverage and, through that partnership, are extremely excited to be able to send one lucky 7 Leaves fan to Thailand to experience the rich culture from where the drink was birthed.”

7 Leaves’ new Green Thai Tea is set to launch at its locations nationwide on Thursday, March 17. Those interested in entering to win a trip to Thailand may visit 7leavescafe.com/GreenForThailand on March 17, when the site will launch with complete sweepstakes rules, terms and conditions. For 7 Leaves locations, menu, and more, please visit https://7leavescafe.com .

The popularity of the 7 Leaves brand has been based on making quality tea beverages accessible, convenient and affordable. Its commitment to the guest, focus on authenticity and dedication to quality come through in every facet of the brand, beginning with its well-trained staff to provide the highest quality service to every guest.

7 Leaves Café was founded in 2012 and is currently celebrating its 10-year anniversary. The brand currently has 35 locations in the states of California, Nevada and Texas. In the coming year, 7 Leaves will add Southern California locations in Irvine, Fountain Valley, Covina, Monterey Park, Montebello, San Diego, Gardena and San Gabriel. In 2022, they will also grow to three new states, with new stores set to open in Arizona, Georgia and Florida.

