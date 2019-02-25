Green gumbo to restore the soul — just in time for Mardi Gras

On a rainy Saturday night last October, in the college town of Oxford, Miss., 400 attendees of the Southern Foodways Alliance Symposium sat down to their final meal of the conference and went nearly silent. Silent in the way of the first moments of the Thanksgiving meal, when everyone picks the dish they’ve most been looking forward to and tucks in, that reverential hush.

The silence was followed by a communal deep sigh, and then the electric buzz of conversation started up again as diners dove into the three-gumbo dinner inspired by the writings of Eugene Walter. He was among the earliest Southern writers to credit the roots of gumbo to Africa, and one of his most famous quotes was, "Sooner or later all Southerners have to go home. Not to die, but to eat gumbo."

The talk of the night was the gumbo z’herbes, or green gumbo. A deeply complex bowl of greens in broth, the gumbo was a riot of flavor, soul-satisfying in the way of any long-simmered stew, but still bright, none of the flavors muddied by their cooking. Fortifying in the manner of a rich braise and, yet, meat-free. This gathering of food professionals and passionate explorers of the culinary traditions of the American South would be the very definition of a room full of the most well-traveled and jaded palates, but the dinner had them universally blown away.

When the alliance’s director, John T. Edge, introduced the chef of the evening, a whooping standing ovation was instantaneous.

The chef in question was Paul Fehribach, chef/owner of Big Jones, a six-time James Beard Award nominee and nominee for Jean Banchet chef of the year, who has been delighting Chicago since 2008 with his personal take on Southern cuisine. Rightfully famous for his standard gumbo, which can be enjoyed at the restaurant year-round, his journey to gumbo z’herbes was a long one. Having first tasted it many years ago at Leah Chase’s iconic Dooky Chase’s restaurant in New Orleans, he was shocked by the dish. He’d never had turnip greens before, a major component of Chase’s version, and the silky texture she achieved without losing the heft or body of the green was a revelation to him. It started him on a path to explore the dish.

African in heritage, and New Orleanian by way of the Caribbean, green gumbo has always been at its core a hearty stew of okra and greens. Fehribach, a cookbook author ("The Big Jones Cookbook" was published in 2015) and culinary scholar, did a deep dive into the history.

“In Ghana, there is an ancient tradition of a pot of okra and greens cooked together, so that is almost certainly the origin of the green gumbo concept,” Fehribach says. “Last summer when Gullah chef Benjamin Dennis, of Charleston, had a residency at Big Jones, he showed me their practice of making callaloo, another cultural descendent of the Ghanaian pot of okra and greens. He demonstrated the practice of cooking down okra into a mash and using this to thicken the stew, which yields a plush body but also a deep, ruddy, almost swamp waterlike earthiness that is utterly beguiling. So, the inspirations for this rendition are African, Caribbean and Gullah. Of course, in New Orleans, it was Creolized and in addition to its broadening into many variations, was given a French name, gumbo z'herbes.”

The success of the Oxford meal led Fehribach to bring the dish back for Big Jones’ annual Soul Food Week in January and to include the recipe in the proposal for his next cookbook. (The dish is on the menu now and will remain through Mardi Gras, which is March 5.)

Chicagoans are no strangers to this dish; Jimmy Bannos has been serving his version at Heaven on Seven for years and is known to give it to friends who are suffering from winter ailments. He believes it has curative powers, referring to it as Creole penicillin, and there are many in the city who head directly to his restaurant when they start to feel that tickle in the throat or heaviness behind the nose.

Whether you are seeking better health or just a truly delicious dinner, this recipe isn’t one to try and throw together on a weeknight. But complex is not the same as difficult. So, while this recipe is fussy, it certainly isn’t beyond the capabilities of a home cook, especially if you separate out the tasks over the course of a couple of days. More of a weekend project, it is the perfect dish to build your Mardi Gras party around. The components can also be bonus gifts — the garlic oil is a terrific condiment to keep in the fridge for salad dressings or sauteing vegetables, and the stock would be an amazing base for any soup or even risotto. The finished gumbo can be frozen, so even if you aren’t planning a fais do-do (a Cajun dance party), it would be the perfect thing to have on hand for that unexpected early spring head cold.

“I finally made a green gumbo I'm happy with,” Fehribach says, “that's not entirely because of the flavors and textures, which I love, but also because this one gets the back story right and feels like it belongs on the family tree with all of these permutations that grew out of a root in West Africa.

“It tells a story if you will listen to it, and for me that's a leitmotiv of my cooking. The meditation of preparing the vegetables, which is a laborious process but thoroughly enjoyable if you revel in it, is a way of connecting to people and cultures who have made monumental contributions to American culture, including but also beyond food. And what they say is true, it's a little like spring cleaning for the body — every time you eat a bowl, you feel like a million bucks.”

Stacy Ballis is a freelance writer.

Gumbo z’herbes

Prep: 1 hour

Cook: about 3 hours

Makes: 12 servings, 3 quarts

Recipe by Paul Fehribach, chef and co-owner of Big Jones. For the greens, Fehribach notes that each type should be washed well, three times. And it’s OK if the leaves are still wet when you use them. As you clean the vegetables, you will save the trimmings, stems, etc., as directed, to make the vegetable stock.

¼ cup toasted garlic oil (see recipe)

1 ½ pounds okra, sliced into thin rings (1/8 to 1/4 inch); frozen is OK

3 large Spanish onions, split lengthwise, julienned

4 ounces shiitake mushrooms, stems removed and reserved, caps very thinly sliced

1 pound tomatillos, husked, cut into ½ inch dice

¼ cup finely grated fresh horseradish (may substitute jarred grated horseradish)

1 medium head green cabbage, outer leaves and core removed and reserved, chopped into 1-inch pieces

3 quarts green vegetable stock (see recipe)

1 bunch collard greens, washed, stems removed and reserved, leaves chopped into 1-inch pieces

1 bunch broccoli raab, washed, lower stems removed and reserved, chopped into ½-inch pieces

1 bunch mustard greens, washed, lower stems removed and reserved, leaves chopped into 1-inch pieces

1 bunch turnip greens, washed, stems removed and reserved, and leaves chopped into 1-inch pieces

2 bunches Italian parsley, woody stems removed and reserved, leaves kept whole

¼ cup toasted garlic (see recipe)

¼ cup coarse kosher salt

2 bottles (5 ounces each) Tabasco Green Pepper Sauce (jalapeno flavor)

3 tablespoons coarsely ground black pepper

6 bay leaves

½ cup sorghum molasses or clover honey

2 bunches watercress, large stems removed and reserved, leaves kept whole

¼ pound Thai basil, woody stems removed and reserved, leaves kept whole

1. Heat the garlic oil over medium-high in a large, heavy-bottom Dutch oven until aromatic and a slice of okra tossed in sizzles furiously. Add the onion; cook over high heat, stirring constantly, until just a little straw-yellow color appears on the edges of the onions, 3 to 5 minutes.

2. Add the okra; cook, stirring, until its mucus is released, 3 minutes. Reduce heat to medium-high; add the mushrooms, tomatillos and horseradish. Cook, stirring constantly, until they render their juices and wet the mixture, 5 to 10 minutes. Use the back of a wooden spoon to mash the okra and tomatillos into a coarse mash.

3. Working quickly, add the cabbage; saute until it releases its aroma, 5 to 10 minutes. Add 1 quart vegetable stock, then the collard greens. Reduce heat to medium; cook until the collards and cabbage wilt back into the stew, about 30 minutes.

4. Add another quart of stock, the broccoli raab and mustard greens. Simmer, stirring the stew up over the fresh greens periodically to aid wilting, until the newly added greens wilt and render, becoming part of the stew, 10 to 15 minutes.

5. Add final quart of stock, the turnip greens, parsley leaves and toasted garlic. Once again turn the stew over the newly add greens; simmer until the greens wilt and render into the stew, 5 to 10 minutes.

6. Add the salt, Tabasco, black pepper, bay leaves, and sorghum or honey; cover, reduce heat to low and simmer, stirring occasionally from the bottom, 2 hours.

7. Fifteen minutes before serving, stir in the watercress and Thai basil. Allow them to wilt and render into the stew, just a few minutes. Check for seasonings, adding salt or Tabasco as desired. Serve. The gumbo is traditionally served with boiled rice, but is delicious with tortillas or whole hominy. If refrigerated in an airtight container, the gumbo reheats well for up to 10 days.

Nutrition information per serving: 96 calories, 3 g fat, 0 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 17 g carbohydrates, 9 g sugar, 4 g protein, 651 mg sodium, 5 g fiber

Vegetable stock

Prep: 20 minutes

Cook: 4 to 6 hours

Makes: 3 quarts

This stock is made from the trimmings of many ingredients for the gumbo.

Trimmings, see gumbo recipe

1 bunch fresh thyme

1 bulb fresh garlic

4 bay leaves

3 jalapenos, seeds removed and discarded

6 whole cloves

6 whole allspice berries

1 tablespoon whole black pepper

2 whole lemons

1. In a large stock pot, combine the ends of the onion, the tips and stems of the okra, the shiitake stems, the outer green cabbage leaves, the cabbage core, the tomatillo husks, and any woody stems from the greens, and the parsley, watercress, and basil stems, reserving the leaves for the gumbo. Succulent stems can be sliced very thinly and added to the gumbo.

2. Add remaining ingredients, except for the lemons. Peel the zest of the lemons with a vegetable peeler; add to the pot. Remove and discard the pith. Add the lemon flesh to the pot. Cover all the ingredients with water; simmer, 4 to 6 hours, adding more water if necessary to keep the ingredients submerged. (You could also cook 30 minutes in a pressure cooker.)

Toasted garlic in oil

Prep: 15 minutes

Cook: 8 to 10 minutes

Makes: 2 cups oil

“Toasted garlic in oil is an excellent pantry item for seasoning almost anything,” writes Fehribach. The oil will keep up to a week in a tightly sealed container in the pantry, one month in the refrigerator, or indefinitely in the freezer.

1 cup peeled fresh cloves garlic

2 cups neutral vegetable oil such as untoasted sesame, safflower or rice bran oil

1. Coarsely grind the garlic cloves in a food processor until the pieces are the size of panko breadcrumbs.

2. Place the oil and garlic in a heavy-bottomed stainless or enamel saucepan; stir to thoroughly immerse the garlic in the oil. Cook over medium heat, stirring often from the bottom, until oil begins to bubble. (The garlic will have a tendency to stick to the bottom and burn at worst, or cook unevenly, if not stirred regularly.) Reduce heat to medium-low; cook, stirring, until the garlic renders its juices and the oil stops bubbling. The garlic will begin to fry.

3. When the garlic approaches a light brown color and is delightfully aromatic, remove the pan from the heat but continue to stir until cool enough that the cooking has stopped. Let rest until the oil reaches room temperature. Measure ¼ cup oil for the gumbo; spoon out and drain ¼ cup of the garlic. Store the remaining oil and garlic in a sealable glass container in the refrigerator. Use the oil for sautes or sauces. Save the garlic to add to recipes when a rich toasted garlic flavor is desired.









