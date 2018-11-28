Green coffee beans put the kick in energy drink Cobra Verde — and your cocktails

Looking for an offbeat energy drink from right here in the Midwest? How about a version made with green coffee?

Jarrett Mitchell owns Wake Up Iowa Coffee, a small-batch, fair-trade organic coffee roaster out of Iowa City. An artist and former candidate for city council (he ran in support of backyard chickens), Mitchell became intrigued by green coffee when he wound up with some extra unroasted beans and thought it would be cool to make a cold beverage out of them. He added concentrated fruit juices (peach, lemon, lime) and a bit of cane sugar, and came up with a tart, refreshing (and caffeinated) drink. He dubbed it Cobra Verde. Green coffee had a moment of notoriety as a weight loss supplement back in the early 2000s, but the raw coffee, according to Mitchell, tastes earthy and has a much less jittery, slower-acting effect than the caffeine from roasted coffee beans.

Cobra quickly gathered a devoted following. It started life noncarbonated, in bottles, but last fall Mitchell moved to a lightly bubbly version in eye-catching bright green cans suited to the energy drink market. Its black cobra logo is striking, its cultural references are high-brow (though Mitchell claims no direct nod to the 1987 Werner Herzog film starring Klaus Kinski as a Brazilian bandit). There’s even a green coffee comic book, and a puppet show video jingle recorded by Louisville, Ky., singer/songwriter Will Oldham (Bonnie “Prince” Billy) is available on YouTube. Last April, Mitchell collaborated with Against the Grain Brewery in Louisville brewing a highly caffeinated lager called Anaconda Verde with green coffee, peach and citrus in tribute to Cobra Verde.

Despite it’s underground popularity, retailers often can’t decide where to stock it. “Put it with the teas, put it with the coffees, put it with the energy drinks,” says Mitchell. “It really doesn’t matter! People find it.”

You’ll definitely want to find it at 5 p.m. because Cobra Verde makes a great mixer. Its dry, citrusy zing and light carbonation are particularly easy to love with clear and agave-based spirits, plus it brings zippy caffeine to the buzz. Try it in a Snake Charmer (mixed 50/50 with sparkling wine), or shake up a Last Cobra, a riff on the classic Last Word (see recipe).

Next spring, look out for the release of Paleo Verde, a new version of Cobra Verde with even less sugar and juice to satisfy the unsweetened energy beverage drinker.

Lisa Futterman is a freelance writer.

Last Cobra

¾ ounce gin

¾ ounce green chartreuse

¾ ounce maraschino liqueur

2 ounces chilled Cobra Verde

Shake the first three ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice until very well chilled. Strain into a coupe, and top with Cobra Verde. Garnish with a lime wedge.

MORE COVERAGE

Tasting 8 'Game of Thrones'-branded Scotch whiskies. Which is worthy of the throne? »

With 'The Aviary Cocktail Book,' Nick Kokonas hopes to shake up publishing industry »

Get your guests buzzed, but not drunk, with a white port and tonic »