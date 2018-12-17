Greek-style shrimp offers tangy flavors

Shrimp, feta cheese, tomato and garlic blend together giving this 10-minute dish the tangy flavors of Greece.

Most of the ingredients for this meal can be kept on hand. It's perfect for evenings when you want to make a fresh meal and you haven't had time to go to the market. I like to keep peeled and deveined shrimp in the freezer. They defrost quickly placed in a bowl with running water in the sink. Frozen chopped onion is another convenient ingredient I keep in the freezer. Tomatoes, garlic and celery are staples in my house. Any type of cheese you have on hand can be substituted for the feta cheese.

We usually think of celery as a vegetable to be eaten raw. It has a mild, nutty flavor when cooked.

Helpful Hints:

- Crumbled feta cheese can be found in the dairy section of the supermarket.

Countdown:

- Make celery and rice.

- Make shrimp.

Shopping List:

To buy: 1 package frozen chopped onion,1 large tomato, 1 bunch celery, 1 lemon, 1 small package crumbled feta cheese, 3/4 pound large shrimp, 1 small package quick-cooking brown rice and 1 small package raisins.

Staples: Garlic, olive oil, dried oregano, salt and black peppercorns.

GREEK-STYLE SHRIMP

2 teaspoons olive oil

2 cups frozen chopped onion

4 cloves garlic, crushed

1 1/2 cups diced tomatoes

3/4 pound shelled shrimp

2 teaspoons dried oregano

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese

Heat olive oil in a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat and add onion, garlic and tomato. Saute 3 minutes. Add the shrimp and oregano. Saute 2 to 3 minutes turning to make sure they are cooked on both sides. Add salt and pepper to taste. Remove from heat and sprinkle feta over top.

Yield 2 servings.

Per serving: 382 calories (33 percent from fat), 13.8 g fat, (6.6 g saturated, 4.1 g monounsaturated), 310 mg cholesterol, 43 g protein, 24.4 g carbohydrates, 5 g fiber, 363 mg sodium.

LEMON BRAISED CELERY AND RICE

2 tablespoons lemon juice

3 cups sliced celery (about 1 to 2-inch slices)

1 package microwave brown rice (1 1/2-cups cooked)

2 teaspoons olive oil

1/4 cup raisins

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Add lemon juice and celery to a microwave-safe bowl and microwave on high 2 minutes. Remove from microwave and set aside. Microwave rice according to package instructions. Measure 1 1/2-cup rice and reserve remaining rice for another time. Add the rice to the celery bowl. Add oil, raisins and salt and pepper to taste. Toss well.

Yield 2 servings.

Per serving: 308 calories (19 percent from fat), 6.4 g fat, (1.1 g saturated, 2.8 g monounsaturated), no cholesterol, 5.8 g protein, 58.7 g carbohydrates, 5.5 g fiber, 130 mg sodium.

(Linda Gassenheimer is an author of over 30 cookbooks. Her newest is "The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook." Find her on Facebook (@FoodNewsandViews) and Twitter (@LGassenheimer), and listen to her podcasts at www.880thebiz.com.)