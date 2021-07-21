Greek Street Encapsulates New Concept for Authentic Athens Street Food

Taziki’s Founder Creates New Vision for Greek Cuisine, Launches first Greek Street in Birmingham

Hoover, AL ( RestaurantNews.com ) From the streets of Greece to your neighborhood, Greek Street is a new fast-casual restaurant inspired by the fast-paced urban food found in downtown Athens. The first Greek Street is located at 5291 Valleydale Road, Suite 141 in Hoover’s Inverness Village shopping center.

This new interpretation of Greek cuisine was imagined by successful Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe founder, Keith Richards. In contrast to the delicious home-cooked, Mediterranean-inspired dishes offered at Taziki’s, Greek Street delivers the casual, high-quality, low-cost urban street food found in Athens.

This is one of the great stories and restaurant innovations coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic. Taziki’s has taken their 23 years of Mediterranean cooking and developed a Greek street food offering through this first test kitchen concept, with hopes to expand Greek Street across the U.S.

“The Hoover community is excited to welcome the first Greek Street location as our new neighbor,” said Frank Brocato, Hoover Mayor. “The City of Hoover is known for its unique and diverse restaurants; Greek Street is the perfect addition.”

Upon entering the restaurant customers will enjoy the festive stringed lights and a map of places the Richards family has visited in Greece. Abstract Greek inspired hand paintings drawn by Keith’s daughter, Charlie, adorn the walls.

Customers will love the convenience of Greek Street’s App-Thru. The App-Thru service is designed for customers to pick up their meal quickly and easily. Customers simply download the app, order their meal before they arrive, pull up to the App-Thru window, give their name, and enjoy. The restaurant also has curbside, takeout, and delivery options.

Menu items include a variety of appetizers, salads, gyros, bowls, kids’ meals, and desserts.

The Greek Street bowls will include six different protein options that customers can pair with salads:

Stacked Hala Chicken

Greek-Style Beef & Lamb

Seasoned Mediterranean Pork

Greek Marinated Souvlaki Chicken

Grecian Veggie Falafel

Lamb Kefta

The delicious Village Salad includes green peppers, onions, cucumbers, olives, pepperoncini, tomatoes, and feta with Greek spices, served with olive oil and balsamic.

The Beet Salad will consist of beets, fennel slaw, green peppers, carrots, tomatoes, onions and oregano, with feta crumbles, sliced almonds and red wine vinaigrette.

Sides include Greek Street seasoned fries, seasoned corn, Mediterranean Rice, and Cucumber Salad.

“We are thrilled to open our first location ever in the Birmingham area,” said Keith Richards, Founder of Greek Street and Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe. “Our mission with this new concept is to provide nutritious, fresh greek street food at economic prices.”

Each gyro will be served in a warm pita with greek fries wrapped in the gyro, tomatoes, onions and taziki sauce. There will be various protein options including the Stocked Hala Chicken, the Greek Style Beef & Lamb, Seasoned Mediterranean Pork, Greek Marinated Souvlaki Chicken, Grecian Veggie Falafel and Lamb Kefta.

For vegetarians, the Plant-Based Burger is sure to be hit. It includes taziki sauce, grilled onions, red peppers, and feta. Other sandwich options all served on Kaiser buns include Seasoned Mediterranean Pork, Halal Chicken, and the Lamb Burger.

For those with a sweet tooth, Greek Street’s Loukoumades, a Greek pastry topped with powdered sugar, a touch of cinnamon and local honey will be a delicacy to be remembered.

Greek Street’s impact does not stop inside the restaurant. In keeping with the founder’s philanthropic nature, Greek Street is partnering with neighboring Shelby County’s nonprofit the King’s Home to celebrate their grand opening.

For over 47 years, King’s Home has been home to hundreds of youth, women & kids seeking refuge, hope, and help from domestic violence, neglect, abandonment, homelessness, and other difficult and impoverished conditions and circumstances.

“We’re honored to partner with Greek Street for their grand opening,” said Lew Burdette, President of King’s Home. “Our organization is supported by donations from generous community members, and it means the world that Greek Street has selected King’s Home to help celebrate this occasion.”

The restaurant is hiring for several positions including cooks, shift leaders and cashiers. Applicants can apply by visiting Greek Street’s website .

About Greek Street

Greek Street provides cuisine rich in flavors and aromas to be savored with each bite. Greek Street takes customers on a journey to the streets of Greece where these dishes were created and passed down for centuries. Customers can also savor the authentic street food with the ultimate convenience of our App-Thru, curbside, takeout, and delivery. Menu items have been developed to replicate memorable marinates and original sauces. Fresh proteins are grilled to perfection blended with traditional Greek blends, roasted, cut off a spit and wrapped in warm pita. For more information about Greek Street visit www.greekstreet.com or follow @grk_street on Instagram and Facebook.

