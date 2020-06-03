Greek From Greece (GFG)’s Fast Casual Empire Is Growing at a Rapid Pace

The authentic Mediterranean eatery has signed the lease for a new location in Rye, NY, marking the 44th location in development this year

Rye, NY ( RestaurantNews.com ) Greek From Greece (GFG) Café Cuisine , the authentic Greek fast casual phenomenon, has signed the lease for a new location at 100 Purchase Street in Rye, New York. Known for delicious Greek cuisine, pastries and café items imported directly from Greece, GFG Café Cuisine is building on strong growth from the first half of 2020, including the merger and rebranding of its largest competitor in Manhattan and a 31-unit expansion deal.

Located in a mixed retail area near the Rye train station with heavy foot traffic, the 1900-square-foot storefront at 100 Purchase Street is one of more than 40 GFG Café Cuisine locations in development across several states. The new Rye location will have approximately 20 indoor seats and outdoor seating for 60. Construction is expected to begin immediately, with an opening date tentatively scheduled for the fall of 2020.

“Rye is the perfect area for GFG,” said Georgios Drosos, founder and CEO of GFG Café Cuisine. “It has a good variety of restaurants and retail, with plenty of parking. The train is popular with commuters, and we’ll be in a great spot for grab-and-go and café items as well as meals for dine-in and take-out.”

“GFG is on the fast-track,” said Dan Rowe, CEO of Fransmart. “They have not only signed a deal with their first franchisee in Philadelphia, but they have more than 40 corporate stores opening in New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey. It’s the perfect time for franchisees to get on board with this rapidly growing brand, particularly given the significant opportunity right now, when low-cost restaurant conversions can boost, and possibly double, their ROI.”

Drosos and a group of successful businessmen with high levels of industry experience opened the first GFG Café Cuisine in 2017 to long lines and delighted customers. Six other locations soon followed throughout Manhattan and New Jersey, and an eighth location in Tampa, Florida, opened in December 2019. With the recent 31-unit expansion deal in Long Island and Stamford, Connecticut, and additional deals in the pipeline, GFG Café Cuisine projects that more than 50 units will either be open or in progress by the end of the year, making them the dominant brand in Greek cuisine.

GFG Café Cuisine is currently seeking experienced multi-unit foodservice operators and scouting potential markets across the country and internationally. Those interested in joining GFG Café Cuisine as franchisees will get support from start to finish, from site selection expertise and sample floor plans to custom training systems and localized brand building.

To learn more about GFG Café Cuisine franchising opportunities, please visit http://go.fransmart.com/GFGbakery-Cafe .

About Greek From Greece (GFG) Café Cuisine

Lead by a core team from Greece that can best be described as “traditional pioneers” dedicated to raising the bar of authentic Greek coffee and food in America, GFG Café Cuisine (GFG) provides the visitor a friendly, comfortable environment, and a high-quality homemade taste experience with every bite. GFG is the only bakery in which all products are made in Greece. Wheat, olives, corn, tomatoes growing under the Greek sun and the beneficial sea breeze. And, GFG perfectly aligns with the universal shift towards organic, natural ingredients, and specific move towards the Mediterranean Diet, as a premier paradigm of healthy, natural eating.

About Fransmart

As the leading franchise development firm in the country, Fransmart turns emerging restaurant concepts into successful national and global brands. Founded by Dan Rowe, the man who identified and grew brands such as Five Guys Burgers & Fries and QDOBA Mexican Grill from single unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today, Fransmart’s formula for success is finding emerging brands ripe for expansion and building successful multi-unit franchise businesses across the U.S. and globally. Fransmart’s current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened more than 5,000 restaurants worldwide, and facilitated franchise investments that have cumulatively generated 1-billion in revenues to date. For more information, visit www.fransmart.com , Facebook at facebook.com/fransmart , Twitter at twitter.com/FransmartSocial , LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/fransmart and Instagram at instagram.com/fransmartsocial .