Greek From Greece (gfg) Continues Rapid Growth in the Empire State With New Location Near Rye Train Station

Rye, NY ( RestaurantNews.com ) Greek From Greece (gfg) Café , the authentic Greek fast casual phenomenon, recently opened its fifth New York location at 100 Purchase Street in Rye. This is gfg’s 27th location and the third location to open so far this year with 11 additional locations in development.

Located in a mixed retail area near the Rye train station with heavy foot traffic, the 1900-square-foot storefront has approximately 20 indoor seats and outdoor seating for 60. The space features a large outdoor patio area and a small playground for children.

“Our grab-and-go and café items are ideally suited for train commuters, and our comfortable dining room offers a great respite for travelers,” said the founder and CEO of gfg Café. “New York has been incredibly receptive to our authentic Greek food and coffee, and we’re already seeing great success at the Rye location.”

Known for its delicious Greek cuisine imported directly from Greece, gfg Café’s Rye location offers freshly made breakfast, lunch and dessert items including breakfast sandwiches, freshly baked pastries, yogurt parfaits, fruit salads and 15 different types of traditional Greek pies.

“Gfg is the leading brand in the Greek fast-casual cuisine, but it also has innumerable benefits for franchisees,” said Dan Rowe, CEO of Fransmart. “With the brand’s flexible footprint, low-cost conversion opportunities can dramatically increase ROI. This location’s early success demonstrates how successful franchisees can be opening a gfg in a train station, airport, mall or campus. Franchisees have a unique opportunity to invest in this rapidly growing brand right now, given that prime real estate is available for a low price like we’ve never seen before.”

Gfg Café maintained strong growth this year, landing on Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list . The recognition further endorses gfg as a leader in the fast casual restaurant industry and as an attractive concept for experienced franchisees.

Gfg Café is currently seeking experienced multi-unit foodservice operators and scouting additional markets across the country and internationally. To learn more about gfg Café franchising opportunities, please visit https://fransmart.com/greek-from-greece .

About Greek From Greece (gfg) Café

Lead by a core team from Greece dedicated to raising the bar of authentic Greek coffee and food in America, gfg Café provides the visitor a friendly, comfortable environment, and a high-quality homemade taste experience with every bite. Gfg is the only bakery in which all products are made in Greece. Wheat, olives, corn, tomatoes growing under the Greek sun and the beneficial sea breeze. And, gfg perfectly aligns with the universal shift towards organic, natural ingredients, and a specific move towards the Mediterranean Diet, as a premier paradigm of healthy, natural eating. Gfg was recognized on the 2021 Top 100 Movers and Shakers list by Fast Casual as a leader in the fast casual restaurant industry.

About Fransmart

Fransmart is the global leader in franchise development, selling over 5,000 franchises worldwide and turning emerging restaurant concepts into national and global brands for 20 years. Company Founder Dan Rowe identified and grew brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries, QDOBA Mexican Grill, and The Halal Guys from 1-5 unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today. Fransmart’s current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened thousands of restaurants globally. Fransmart and their partner brands are committed to franchise development growth. Follow Fransmart on Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram , Twitter and YouTube . For more information, visit www.fransmart.com .

