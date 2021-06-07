Known for authentic flavors and ingredients sourced directly from Greece, the fast casual has cracked the code for rapid growth through franchising

New York, NY ( RestaurantNews.com ) Despite the challenges surrounding the pandemic, beloved Mediterranean eatery Greek From Greece (gfg) Café maintained its growth trajectory in 2020 and is on track to double its locations by the end of 2021. The game-changing brand is growing from 10 to at least 14 locations in 2021, confirming its position as the fastest-growing Greek fast casual brand in the country.

“Gfg Café is trailblazing a new era of restaurant concepts,” said Jonathan Schultz, gfg landlord. “The brand makes it Greek From Greece Café Plans To Grow by 40% in 2021, Solidifying Its Position As the #1 Greek Franchise in the U.S.easy for owners to operate since it’s hoodless and ventless and brings a high volume of customers because the food is absolutely delicious and unlike any other Greek concept out there.”

As a hoodless, ventless concept, operations are simple to start up and maintain and has the added opportunity of low-cost conversions with its flexible restaurant design. Franchisees can purchase and easily convert an existing restaurant space to lower upfront costs, open the restaurant fast and see a rapid return on their investment.

“The opportunity for low-cost conversions with gfg is beneficial for more than just boosting ROI,” said Dan Rowe, CEO of Fransmart, gfg Cafe’s franchising partner. “Landlords love to work with this type of flexibility and will offer franchisees an excellent deal on a prime location, especially for a fast-growing brand like this one.”

In 2020, gfg Café signed a deal to convert 31 Dairy Barn drive-thru convenience stores into gfg’s first drive-thru models. Expected to open this year, the newly converted locations will serve grocery and to-go items in addition to the brand’s existing dishes. The significant expansion takes the number of gfg locations in development from 10 to 41.

“The pandemic presented unique challenges for the restaurant industry,” said Georgios Drosos, founder and CEO of gfg Café. “But, while other restaurants have scaled back growth, we’ve seen an uptick in interest and are very excited to continue opening restaurants in prime locations across the U.S.”

Gfg Café has proved to be a brand to watch given its unfaltering growth despite the challenges of the past year, landing itself on Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list for 2021. The recognition further endorses gfg as a leader in the fast casual restaurant industry and as an attractive concept for experienced franchisees.

Gfg Café is currently seeking experienced multi-unit foodservice operators and scouting additional markets across the country and internationally. To learn more about gfg Café franchising opportunities, please visit https://fransmart.com/greek-from-greece .

About Greek From Greece (gfg) Café

Lead by a core team from Greece dedicated to raising the bar of authentic Greek coffee and food in America, gfg Café provides the visitor a friendly, comfortable environment, and a high-quality homemade taste experience with every bite. Gfg is the only bakery in which all products are made in Greece. Wheat, olives, corn, tomatoes growing under the Greek sun and the beneficial sea breeze. And, gfg perfectly aligns with the universal shift towards organic, natural ingredients, and a specific move towards the Mediterranean Diet, as a premier paradigm of healthy, natural eating. Gfg was recognized on the 2021 Top 100 Movers and Shakers list by Fast Casual as a leader in the fast casual restaurant industry.

About Fransmart

Fransmart is the global leader in franchise development, selling over 5,000 franchises worldwide and turning emerging restaurant concepts into national and global brands for 20 years. Company Founder Dan Rowe identified and grew brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries, QDOBA Mexican Grill, and The Halal Guys from 1-5 unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today. Fransmart’s current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened thousands of restaurants globally. Fransmart and their partner brands are committed to franchise development growth. Follow Fransmart on Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram , Twitter and YouTube . For more information, visit www.fransmart.com .

