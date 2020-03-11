Greek Fast Casual Phenomenon GFG Bakery-Café is Opening Its First Franchise Location

The concept is opening their first franchise in Philadelphia, the second location in Pennsylvania, building momentum with its next phase of an aggressive expansion

Philadelphia, PA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Greek from Greece (GFG) Bakery-Café , the authentic Greek fast casual phenomenon, has finalized a deal to open its first franchise location. Franchisee Dimitri Gouliaberis plans to open the new location this summer at a site near Drexel University in Philadelphia. GFG Bakery-Café continues to build momentum, launching recent expansions in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Florida and Pennsylvania that will more than quadruple the brand’s footprint in the next year.

“I spent my adolescence in Greece, but my adulthood in America,” said Gouliberis. “I wanted to combine the fast-paced style of the East Coast with the laid-back atmosphere of Greek coffee culture. I found the perfect combination in GFG Bakery-Café. Customers on-the-go can stop by for a quick coffee and cheese pie on the run, or they can sit and relax and have a laid-back conversation like we do in Greece.”

When Dimitri’s father, Kosmas Gouliaberis, immigrated from Northern Greece to the United States in 1972, he had a desire to achieve the American Dream. He created a restaurant to be an escape from the office, a place to grab a quick bite, and a place where you could end your day laughing and eating with friends. Dimitri took over the family business to honor his father’s dedication to creating a fresh and invigorating way to dine. He found the perfect solution in a GFG Bakery-Café franchise.

“With GFG, I have the ability to quickly and economically convert my father’s restaurant to the Greek from Greece brand, which better fits the modern lifestyle,” said Gouliberis. “Their flexible design options helped me maximize the utility and beauty of the space at a low cost. I’m looking forward to opening day, to serve my community the authentic flavors of my childhood with Greek hospitality.”

GFG Bakery-Café’s exciting first quarter included a merge and rebranding of its largest competitor in Manhattan, a 31-unit expansion across Long Island and Stamford, the opening of its first Florida location in Tampa, and the announcement of the first Pennsylvania location coming to Kennett Square.

With the new Drexel location, GFG plans to usher in an era of food, fun, and parea – a group of friends who regularly gather to share their life experiences, philosophies, and ideas. At GFG Bakery-Café, Drexel’s students will find a hideaway from the hustle of academic life, professionals will enjoy delicious and quick food, and most importantly, all will have the ability to enjoy dining and coffee the way it was meant to be enjoyed – with others.

Georgios Drosos and a group of successful businessmen with high levels of industry experience and knowledge opened the first GFG Bakery-Café in 2017 to long lines and delighted customers. Six other locations soon followed throughout Manhattan and New Jersey, and an eighth location in Tampa, Florida, opened in December 2019. This expansion will increase GFG Bakery-Café footprint to more than 40 stores, making them the dominant brand in Greek cuisine. With more deals in the pipeline, GFG Bakery-Café projects more than 100 units will either be open or in progress by the end of the year.

GFG Bakery-Café is currently seeking experienced multi-unit foodservice operators and scouting potential markets across the country and internationally. Those interested in joining GFG Bakery-Café as franchisees will get support from start to finish, from site selection expertise and sample floor plans to custom training systems and localized brand building.

To learn more about GFG Bakery-Café franchising opportunities, please visit http://go.fransmart.com/GFGbakery-Cafe .

About Greek From Greece (GFG) Bakery-Café

Lead by a core team from Greece that can best be described as “traditional pioneers” dedicated to raising the bar of Greek food ordering and eating in America, GFG Bakery-Café (GFG) provides the visitor a friendly, comfortable environment, and a high-quality homemade taste experience with every bite. GFG is the only bakery in which all products are made in Greece. Wheat, olives, corn, tomatoes growing under the Greek sun and the beneficial sea breeze. And, GFG perfectly aligns with the universal shift towards organic, natural ingredients, and specific move towards the Mediterranean Diet, as a premier paradigm of healthy, natural eating.

About Fransmart

As the leading franchise development firm in the country, Fransmart turns emerging restaurant concepts into successful national and global brands. Founded by Dan Rowe, the man who identified and grew brands such as Five Guys Burgers & Fries and QDOBA Mexican Grill from single unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today, Fransmart’s formula for success is finding emerging brands ripe for expansion and building successful multi-unit franchise businesses across the U.S. and globally. Fransmart’s current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened more than 5,000 restaurants worldwide, and facilitated franchise investments that have cumulatively generated 1-billion in revenues to date. For more information, visit www.fransmart.com , Facebook at facebook.com/fransmart , Twitter at twitter.com/FransmartSocial , LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/fransmart and Instagram at instagram.com/fransmartsocial .