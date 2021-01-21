Greek Fast Casual Greek Xpress Partners with Fransmart to Push Nationwide Franchising

Serving authentic Greek favorites, the fast-growing New York hotspot is planning rapid expansion across the top 40 media markets in the U.S.

New York, NY ( RestaurantNews.com ) Greek Xpress , New York’s favorite Greek quick-service restaurant, is partnering with franchise development group Fransmart to bring its authentic, delicious and healthy Greek cuisine to customers nationwide through franchising.

The brand has continued to build momentum despite challenges surrounding COVID-19, opening its 7th location in Manhattan last year and continuing construction on its 8th location in Staten Island.

“Customers vote with their wallets, and Greek Xpress restaurants are busy,” said Fransmart CEO Dan Rowe. “We have full confidence that this concept could grow to become a Greek Five Guys or a Greek Chipotle. With its low-cost build-out costs, high sales, great ROI and lightning-fast service times, they are ready for rapid growth.”

Greek Xpress has a small and flexible footprint that keeps overhead costs low and allows for easy conversions. The concept has utilized conversion opportunities for multiple corporate units, paving a path for quick restaurant openings and a rapid ROI.

“As a successful, small restaurant chain, being in a position to franchise is an amazing opportunity,” said Greek Xpress Founder Jimmy Soursos. “There are many details and nuances to the franchising process that we didn’t have the knowledge or resources to execute, and Fransmart will help us to grow rapidly while helping us to maintain the authentic, high-quality flavors our customers expect.”

Soursos, a Greek American, founded Greek Xpress in 2014 to bring his favorite Greek dishes to the U.S. at a budget-friendly price-point. The concept is known for its Gyro, Pork and Chicken Souvlaki, Salads, Grilled Octopus, Smoothies and Bifteki Burgers, as well as traditional Greek desserts such as Baklava and Galaktoboureko. Greek Xpress sources its extra-virgin olive oil, olives, feta, yogurt, and other fresh ingredients directly from Greece to create a memorable, authentic experience for customers.

In partnership with Fransmart, the franchise development company responsible for the explosive growth of iconic brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries and QDOBA Mexican Grill, Greek Xpress will look for experienced multi-unit foodservice operators to develop franchise territories in top markets across the globe. For more information about Greek Xpress, visit https://fransmart.com/greek-xpress .

Fransmart is the global leader in franchise development, selling over 5,000 franchises worldwide and turning emerging restaurant concepts into national and global brands for 20 years. Company Founder Dan Rowe identified and grew brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries, QDOBA Mexican Grill, and The Halal Guys from 1-5 unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today. Fransmart’s current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened thousands of restaurants globally. Fransmart and their partner brands are committed to franchise development growth. Follow Fransmart on Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram , Twitter and YouTube . For more information, visit www.fransmart.com .

Greek Xpress is a fresh to order fast casual restaurant chain serving pitas, platters, salads and desserts that literally remind you as if you are eating food in Greece. Fueled by importing many of Greece’s best ingredient – EVOO, olives, feta Cheese, yogurt, rice and oregano, Greek Xpress’ menu is loaded with delicious, authentic, healthy and budget conscious meals that feed all types of guests. Founded by a group of Greek-American friends who simply missed the food they ate in Greece, Greek Xpress offers take out, delivery, dine in and catering services that will be sure to impress. Follow Greek Xpress on Instagram and Facebook . For more information, please visit www.greekxpress.com .

