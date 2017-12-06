Great Place to Work and FORTUNE Name Arby’s One of the Best Workplaces for Diversity

Atlanta, GA (RestaurantNews.com) Arby’s Restaurant Group, Inc. (ARG) has been named to FORTUNE’s 100 Best Workplaces for Diversity list. Arby’s is the highest-ranked restaurant brand on the list and is the only quick-service restaurant selected.

This is the first time Arby’s has been named to the list and follows Arby’s recent announcement of being named by FORTUNE as one of the 100 Best Workplaces for Millennials and one of the 100 Best Workplaces for Women.

“We believe that only through a diverse workforce can we ensure that we have the best talent,” said Melissa Strait, Chief People Officer of ARG. “Embracing diversity of background and thought strengthens our organization by allowing us to deliver exceptional service for our guests and strong results for our stakeholders.”

Today, 79 percent of ARG’s workforce are either Millennials or Centennials, 59 percent are women, and 51 percent are minorities.

“Arby’s is committed to driving diversity across every aspect of our business – with our team members, guests, franchisees, suppliers, and the communities we serve,” said Paul Brown, Chief Executive Officer of ARG. “This is a business priority for us, and I’m proud of the progress we’ve made.”

Rankings on FORTUNE’s 100 Best Workplaces for Diversity are based on feedback from more than 400,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified organizations. The survey evaluated more than 50 elements of team members’ experience on the job. These included professional development, behaviors linked to innovation, leadership confidence, and consistent treatment among employees of different backgrounds. To view the complete rankings, visit http://fortune.com/best-workplaces-for-diversity/

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through its certification programs, Great Place to Work recognizes outstanding workplace cultures and produces the annual FORTUNE “100 Best Companies to Work For®” and Great Place to Work Best Workplaces lists for Millennials, women, diversity, small & medium companies, industries and, internationally, countries and regions. Through its culture consulting services, Great Place to Work helps its clients create great workplaces that outpace peers on key business metrics like revenue growth, profitability, retention and stock performance.

About Arby’s

Arby’s, founded in 1964, is the second-largest sandwich restaurant brand in the world with more than 3,300 restaurants in seven countries. The brand is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga. For more information, visit Arbys.com

With its current growth and momentum, Arby’s is actively seeking new franchisees. To learn more about available markets and requirements, visit ArbysFranchising.com

