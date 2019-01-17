Great Lake pizza returns — for one night with square pies at Cellar Door

For a pizza party like no other, the legendary Great Lake will return for one night, at Cellar Door Provisions on Feb. 4.

Great Lake pizza was the tiny Andersonville shop known for exquisite neo-Neapolitan pies, where Beyonce and Jay-Z once waited an hour like everyone else. Owners Nick Lessins and Lydia Esparza closed the restaurant in 2013.

“For our anniversary this year we wanted to have a real party that we would actually want to go to,” Cellar Door Provisions, posted on their website. “So Nick and Lydia (of our pretend sister restaurant Great Lake pizza) are making square pies available by the slice. We’ll also have a lot of really good pizza wine from El Rancho, the finest pizza wine company in Chicago.”

Cellar Door is known for its extraordinary bread, only available by the slice. No word yet if this is a sign of future Great Lake pizza pop-ups, possibly with Detroit-style pies.

The Great Lake square pizza will be available by the slice for $6 to $7 from 5 to 9 p.m, no reservations, first come, first served.

Cellar Door Provisions, 3025 W. Diversey Ave., 773-697-8337, www.cellardoorprovisions.com

