Great grilled cheese: 5 Lehigh Valley restaurants that take sandwiches to next level

Grilled cheese, the culinary equivalent of a hug, seems like a simple sandwich to make.

But there’s basic and then there’s the kind of sandwich that, when sliced, oozes a sinful cascade of pale and golden cheeses.

“Grilled cheese is just a staple,” says Matt Roth, chef and co-owner of Mitzi’s Table in Bethlehem Township. “If a group of people comes in, there’s always one that loves a grilled cheese.”

Abundant, difficult-to-contain cheese is the hallmark of Mitzi’s two grilled cheese sandwiches.

Lots of diners and restaurants serve grilled cheese. But Mitzi’s Table is one of five we’ve picked that really do it right. (We lay out our criteria at the end of the list.)

1) Mitzi’s Table

Mitzi’s Table, a true gem of a restaurant, specializes in comfort food classics. So as you would suspect, it does justice to grilled cheese.

You can get two styles. The Greg’s Grilled Cheese is made on buttery Texas toast and filled with four cheeses (Swiss, aged provolone, American and cheddar). The sandwich is named after the couple’s son, who loved grilled cheese.

It’s an example of how the blend of cheeses makes a difference. The Swiss gives the sandwich a bit of tang, the American provides a creamy melt and the cheddar and provolone add sharpness.

Mitzi’s also offers its ABC sandwich, which includes an apple (Granny Smith), bacon (apple-cider brined and applewood smoked) and cheddar. The sandwich packs a punch of balanced flavor, with the sweet-tart apple, the salty bacon and the salty cheese against the buttery, earthy bread.

Mitzi’s Table, Bethlehem Village Shoppes, 3650 Linden St. (Route 191), Bethlehem Township

2) The House and Barn

The Barn section (the more casual side) of this double restaurant offers three grilled cheese varieties. They are all served on brioche bread. (Brioche is a delicious, buttery, eggy, slightly sweet bread that’s ideal for grilled cheese.)

The varieties: garden herb (roasted tomatoes, mushrooms, spinach, balsamic, goat cheese, cheddar); bacon and cheddar (featuring caramelized onion, tomato and mayo); and ’shroom and beef (caramelized onion, mushrooms, beef short ribs, Swiss and peppercorn aioli).

The ’shroom and beef in particular is delicious. It’s on the border of being more a grilled sandwich than a grilled cheese due to the generous add-ins. But in my book, it’s still a grilled cheese.

The House and Barn, 1449 Chestnut St., Emmaus

3) Two Rivers Brewing

I’m going out on a limb with this pick. Two Rivers offers a pimento grilled cheese. If you’ve been to the South, you are likely familiar with the wonder of pimento cheese. Two Rivers’ sandwich features cheddar cheese, combined with sweet bell peppers and pickles, melted and grilled inside rustic bread.

(Grilled cheese purists might argue it’s a not a grilled cheese. It is. It’s just different.)

Two Rivers Brewing, 542 Northampton St., Easton

4) Licensed 2 Grill

The popular food truck and Emmaus restaurant is virtually guaranteed to have a grilled cheese to suit your taste buds. They make nine “adult grilled cheese” options, featuring the additions of tangy slaws, barbecued meats and more.

My go-to is the St Louis: cheese, bacon, grilled chicken, sweet heat sauce, Dixie slaw, L2G Sweet and Tangy BBQ Sauce and pickle, all on grilled white Texas toast. The only trouble with eating this sandwich is that it then requires either a long walk or a nap.

Worth noting: Licensed 2 Grill’s sandwiches ride the border between a grilled cheese and a melted sandwich. But there’s enough cheese to qualify as a grilled cheese in my book.

Licensed 2 Grill, 332 Main St., Emmaus

5) Cafe Vida

This neighborhood cafe and coffee shop is a favorite for many Morning Call employees. They serve a grilled cheese every day, and varieties rotate from an apple and cheddar to a fig jam and sharp white cheddar grilled cheese.

Cafe Vida, 19 N. 6th St., Allentown

What makes a good grilled cheese

The components of a grilled cheese are, of course, bread, butter (for grilling) and cheese. Pretty easy right?

But the choice of each ingredient is what makes a grilled cheese special. The bread should be sturdy enough to stand up to the buttery grilling and contain the cheese, without taking away from the flavor of the cheese. (A hearty wheat or rye, for example, while excellent in many grilled sandwiches, may distract your palate from the flavor of the cheese.)

And then there’s the cheese. It needs to be substantial. And it should be a blend of two or more cheeses, to give a range of flavors and textures.

Now, there’s the controversial topic of add-ins. Some purists argue that nothing should come between the cheese and the bread, except maybe tomato.

But delicious add-ins — barbecued meats, bacon, grilled onions — can elevate a grilled cheese to something truly special. The ratio, however, is key. Too many add-ins can overwhelm the cheese, becoming more a melt or grilled sandwich versus a grilled cheese.

Tips for making them at home

A blend of cheeses creates a deeper flavor (and let’s face it, it’s more cheese). Most folks turn to American cheese because of its creamy texture. I love Muenster and fontina, both equally creamy with good flavor. Swiss is also a good choice in a blend because of the tang it brings to the table.

Another good trick: Put a pat of butter in your skillet or on your grill pan and let it melt. Then use a light layer of mayo on the outside of your bread (instead of more butter). The mayo creates a crispy crust to the grilled cheese and helps the structural integrity of the sandwich.

My trick: I tried this the last time I made grilled cheese at home. I added a light schmear of Dijon mustard. The Dijon really wakes up the cheese flavor.

SHARE YOUR IDEAS

What’s your favorite restaurant for grilled cheese? Or do you have tips for making it at home? Email or tweet me and I may do a follow up story. jsheehan@mcall.com; Twitter @jenwsheehan

