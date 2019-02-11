The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill Prepares To Open First Franchise Location

Grand Opening Set for Feb. 12 in Westminster, Colorado

Westminster, CO (RestaurantNews.com) Bold flavors, fresh ingredients, healthy food options, and customer friendly service are just a few of the reasons why The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill is among the fastest growing and most popular fast-casual restaurant brands in the nation. The award-winning restaurant brand finished 2018 with more than 36 franchise locations in various stages of development. On February 12, its first franchise location will celebrate a Grand Opening at 14315 Orchard Parkway, Suite 400 in Westminster, under the ownership of franchisee Jack E. Jones, a local businessman and former defense contractor. The beautiful, new 1,828 square foot restaurant has the capacity to seat up to 49 guests.

Featuring many authentic Mediterranean-style favorites, The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill, a member of United Franchise Group, is one of the most popular dining concepts in the country. From savory skewers off the grill, refreshing salads or wraps, and mouth-watering appetizers, to palate-pleasing appetizers, tender gyros, and delicious desserts, The Great Greek is a contemporary take on timeless cuisine. The rapidly expanding fast-casual restaurant concept anticipates opening additional franchise locations in Frisco, TX; Troy, MI; The Colony; TX; and Port St. Lucie, FL early this year.

“I’m looking forward to bringing such a unique menu and fresh experience to restaurant patrons of Westminster,” said Jones. “The Great Greek has a strong reputation for quality—for both its food and the excellent in-restaurant experience. When you add the value and convenience made possible by The Great Greek, it’s a winning combination with a very broad market appeal.”

Brand co-founders Nick A. Della Penna and Trent Jones assumed ownership of The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill in Henderson, Nevada in 2016, and by the end of its first year of operation, gross revenue increased 18 percent—undeniable proof of the brand’s popular appeal and stability. With the success and popularity of the Hendersonville location, the co-founders opened a second restaurant in Las Vegas in 2017, and a third is now planned to open in the Las Vegas metropolitan area by the end of 2019.

“We’re living proof that quality ingredients, authentic Mediterranean recipes, and friendly hospitality still matters in the restaurant industry,” said Jim Butler, Leader of United Franchise Group’s Food Division. “We’re excited to celebrate the brand’s first franchise location in Westminster and for what is to come with this brand.”

About The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill is a fast-casual restaurant franchise concept featuring authentic Greek recipes, made to order, with only the highest quality ingredients, fresh products and outstanding hospitality. The original Great Greek locations were in Las Vegas, but the concept is now being franchised by The United Franchise Group and is quickly expanding across the U.S. and abroad. For franchise and area developer opportunities relating to The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill, call 561-567-0258 or visit www.thegreatgreekgrillfranchise.com.

About United Franchise Group

Led by CEO Ray Titus, United Franchise Group is home to a variety of internationally recognized brands including Signarama, Fully Promoted, Experimax, Jon Smith Subs, Venture X, SuperGreen Solutions, Transworld Business Advisors, Network Lead Exchange, and The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill. With over three decades in the franchising industry and more than 1600 franchisees throughout the world, United Franchise Group offers unprecedented leadership and solid business opportunities for entrepreneurs.

