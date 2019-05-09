The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill Opens Second Location in Florida

Port Saint Lucie Location Opens Monday, May 13

Port Saint Lucie, FL (RestaurantNews.com) The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill, known for its bold flavors, fresh ingredients, healthy food options, and customer friendly service is opening the doors to its newest franchise location in Port Saint Lucie, Florida on Monday, May 13.

The new location is owned by franchisee Marawan Raafat and is located at 10513 SW Meeting St. Unit 101. The restaurant is 1,850 square-feet and has the capacity to seat up to 30 guests inside and will have an additional 30 patio seats.

Featuring authentic Mediterranean-style favorites, The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill, is an award-winning concept and is an affiliated brand of United Franchise Group. From savory skewers off the grill, refreshing salads or wraps, mouth-watering appetizers, tender gyros, and delicious desserts. The Great Greek is a contemporary take on timeless cuisine.

“As a franchisee of The Great Greek, I’m excited to bring the authentic Greek flavors and original recipes to Port St. Lucie,” said Raafat.

Brand co-founders Nick A. Della Penna and Trent Jones assumed ownership of The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill in Henderson, NV in 2016, and by the end of its first year of operation, gross revenue increased 18 percent—undeniable proof of the brand’s popular appeal and stability.

With the success and popularity of the Henderson location, The Great Greek now has six additional locations across the nation. The Port St. Lucie restaurant will mark the seventh location for the brand and the second in Florida. The fast-growing restaurant brand has more than 65 franchise locations in various stages of development. By the end of the year, the fast-casual restaurant concept anticipates opening additional franchise locations in Winter Garden, FL; Troy, MI; Frisco, TX; and Southern California.

“We are excited to continue expanding The Great Greek franchise, and all its fresh flavor, nationwide,” said Jim Butler, Leader of United Franchise Group’s Food Division.

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill is located at 10513 SW Meeting St. Unit 101. The hours are Sunday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. For More information, visit www.thegreatgreekgrill.com/locations/ or call (765) 418-3720.

About The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill is a fast-casual restaurant franchise concept featuring authentic Greek recipes, made to order, with only the highest quality ingredients, fresh products and outstanding hospitality. The original Great Greek locations were in Las Vegas, but the concept is now being franchised by The United Franchise Group and is quickly expanding across the U.S. and abroad. For franchise and area developer opportunities relating to The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill, call 561-567-0258 or visit www.thegreatgreekgrillfranchise.com .

About United Franchise Group

Led by CEO Ray Titus, United Franchise Group is home to a variety of internationally recognized brands including Signarama, Fully Promoted, Experimax, Jon Smith Subs, Venture X, SuperGreen Solutions, Transworld Business Advisors, Network Lead Exchange, and The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill. With over three decades in the franchising industry and more than 1600 franchisees throughout the world, United Franchise Group offers unprecedented leadership and solid business opportunities for entrepreneurs.

Media Contact:

Victoria Segovia

305-631-2283

victoria@inklinkmarketing.com