The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill is Opening in Lake Nona, Florida

Authentic Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant to open third Orlando-area location

Orlando, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) The enticing, unforgettable flavors of the Mediterranean are coming to Lake Nona! The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill ®, an award-winning and rapidly expanding Mediterranean fast-casual concept, will open its third Orlando-area restaurant on Monday, May 16 at 14152 Narcoossee Rd. The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill is part of the United Franchise Group family of affiliated franchise brands and consultants.

To celebrate the opening, the restaurant will host a Giveback Day on Thursday, June 16 benefiting the local nonprofit, Give Kids the World Village , where 50% of sales for the day will be donated to the organization to assist with providing weeklong wish vacations to critically ill children and their families at no cost.

Aligning with The Great Greek’s mission to help Live Your Life Deliciously, the award-winning menu features chef-inspired homegrown recipes and big bold flavors, like the fan-favorite traditional Gyro, as well as Lamb, Steak and Chicken Souvlaki platters. In addition, guests can enjoy four signature house-made dips featuring Hummus, Tzatziki, Melitzanosalata (eggplant dip) and Tirokafteri (spicy roasted red pepper) and made-to-order fresh Feta Fries. Guests can also indulge in must-have desserts like Baklava Ice Cream and Rice Pudding. The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill offers a wide variety of customizable options, including a Classic Greek Salad with choice of Gyro Meat, Chicken Souvlaki, Salmon, or several other protein choices. Everything is prepared in-house with fresh ingredients that bring traditional flavors from recipes passed down generation after generation.

Franchisee Kevin Carmean, a local businessman and entrepreneur who owns The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill locations in Hamlin and downtown Orlando, plans to continue expanding throughout Central Florida to meet the increasing demand for fresh, healthy dining options.

“Lake Nona is an amazing community that is growing rapidly, making it the perfect home for The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill,” said Carmean. “We love providing delicious food and fantastic service and are excited to further expand our reach in Central Florida.”

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill will serve lunch and dinner from 10:30 a.m. – 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10:30 a.m. – 10 p.m. Friday through Saturday. The newly constructed 1900-square-foot restaurant will offer pick-up and delivery options, as well as dine-in seating for 47 inside and outdoor patio seating for 16.

About The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill

The award winning Great Greek Mediterranean Grill® was co-founded in 2011 by two third-generation culinary trained restaurateurs with more than 30 years of experience in the food and hospitality business, Nick A. Della Penna and Trent Jones, purchased The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill’s first location in Henderson, Nevada. After successfully opening two additional Las Vegas locations, Della Penna and Jones started franchising the concept with United Franchise Group and have seen ongoing success. United Franchise Group, the global leader for entrepreneurs, is a community of affiliated brands and consultants with more than 1,600 franchisees worldwide. For more information about The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill visit www.thegreatgreekgrill.com and for franchise information, visit www.thegreatgreekfranchise.com .

About United Franchise Group

Led by CEO Ray Titus, United Franchise Group

(UFG) is home to an affiliated family of brands and consultants including Accurate Franchising Inc.

, FranchiseMart®, Franchise Real Estate

, Fully Promoted®, Preveer

(formerly Resource Operations International), Signarama®, Transworld Business Advisors®, and the Coworks

division consisting of Network Lead Exchange

(NLX), Office Evolution® (OE) and Venture X® as well as a food division featuring Graze Craze®, Jon Smith Subs®, and The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill®. UFG affiliated brands include over 1600 franchises in more than 60 countries, with consultants that have helped develop over 350 brands into franchises, in over 80 countries with more than 2500 franchisees. With over three decades in the franchising industry United Franchise Group offers unprecedented leadership and solid business opportunities for entrepreneurs.

