The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill is Opening in Florham Park, New Jersey

Fast-casual restaurant to bring authentic flavors of the Mediterranean to Morris County

Florham Park, NJ ( RestaurantNews.com ) The enticing, unforgettable flavors of the Mediterranean are coming to New Jersey! The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill ®, an award-winning and rapidly expanding Mediterranean fast-casual concept, opened its first New Jersey restaurant on Monday, June 6th at 182 Ridgedale Ave. in Florham Park. The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill is part of the United Franchise Group

affiliated family of franchise brands and consultants.

Aligning with The Great Greek’s mission to help Live Your Life Deliciously, the award-winning menu features chef-inspired homegrown recipes and big bold flavors, like the fan-favorite traditional Gyro, as well as Lamb, Steak and Chicken Souvlaki platters. In addition, guests can enjoy four signature house-made dips featuring Hummus, Tzatziki, Melitzanosalata (eggplant dip) and Tirokafteri (spicy roasted red pepper) and made-to-order fresh Feta Fries.

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill offers a wide variety of customizable options, including a Classic Greek Salad with choice of Gyro Meat, Chicken Souvlaki, Salmon, or several other protein choices. Guests can also indulge in must-have desserts like Baklava Ice Cream and Rice Pudding. Everything is prepared in-house with fresh ingredients that bring traditional flavors from recipes passed down generation after generation.

Born and raised in New York City, franchisee Jonathan Arzt has worked in the food and beverage industry for over 17 years and was drawn to The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill by its commitment to serving fresh and healthy food in a way that stands out from other restaurant concepts. Arzt plans to use his industry expertise to expand The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill’s presence in the area with five additional restaurants slated to open in the next few years.

“I’m looking forward to bringing new jobs to the community and building a great team,” said Arzt. “I can’t wait to offer The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill’s healthy and satisfying dining options in Florham Park.”

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill will serve lunch and dinner from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Sunday with dine-in, pick-up and delivery options.

About The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill

The award winning Great Greek Mediterranean Grill® was co-founded in 2011 by two third-generation culinary trained restaurateurs with more than 30 years of experience in the food and hospitality business, Nick A. Della Penna and Trent Jones, purchased The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill’s first location in Henderson, Nevada. After successfully opening two additional Las Vegas locations, Della Penna and Jones started franchising the concept with United Franchise Group and have seen ongoing success. United Franchise Group, the global leader for entrepreneurs, is a community of affiliated brands and consultants with more than 1,600 franchisees worldwide. For more information about The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill visit www.thegreatgreekgrill.com and for franchise information, visit www.thegreatgreekfranchise.com .

About United Franchise Group

Led by CEO Ray Titus, United Franchise Group

(UFG) is home to an affiliated family of brands and consultants including Accurate Franchising Inc.

, FranchiseMart®, Franchise Real Estate

, Fully Promoted®, Preveer

(formerly Resource Operations International), Signarama®, Transworld Business Advisors®, and the Coworks

division consisting of Network Lead Exchange

(NLX), Office Evolution® (OE) and Venture X® as well as a food division featuring Graze Craze®, Jon Smith Subs®, and The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill®. UFG affiliated brands include over 1600 franchises in more than 60 countries, with consultants that have helped develop over 350 brands into franchises, in over 80 countries with more than 2500 franchisees. With over three decades in the franchising industry United Franchise Group offers unprecedented leadership and solid business opportunities for entrepreneurs.

Contacts:

Chuck McAulay

franchise/general inquiries

cmcaulay@ufgcorp.com

561-713-2541

Sharon Cahill

press inquiries

scahill@ufgcorp.com

561-425-6829

Britney Mumford

grand opening

bmumford@tilsonpr.com

561-306-6081

The post The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill is Opening in Florham Park, New Jersey first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.