The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill Multi-Unit Franchisee Continues Expansion on a Path to 20 Locations in the State of Michigan!

The chef inspired award winning fresh Mediterranean concept is opening a second Michigan location in Shelby Township.

West Palm Beach, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill , an award winning and rapidly expanding Mediterranean fast-casual concept is opening their second restaurant this fall located at 12433 23 Mile Rd, Shelby Township in the greater metropolitan Detroit area.

The Great Greek opened its first Michigan restaurant in Troy during the summer of 2019 as part of a multi-unit development agreement for 20 locations throughout the state of Michigan. Owned and operated by a small group of family and friends who share a passion for Mediterranean cuisine and gathering around the dinner table with family and friends, they discovered the concept in Las Vegas where the concept was founded.

“When we dined at The Great Greek, we knew it was exactly what we were looking for” said Mohamed Alwah one of the local owners. “We have enjoyed serving the local Troy community for the past year and we are excited to bring our passion for homegrown Mediterranean food and hospitality to Shelby Township.”

“We’re very pleased to celebrate the brand’s second of many locations with Mr. Alwah, our Michigan franchisee” said Jim Butler, President of Great Greek Franchising, LLC. “Our guests consistently tell us they enjoy our healthy menu choices without sacrificing flavors and enjoy being served in a friendly comfortable environment! We really focus on delivering a terrific guest experience,” said Butler, “which is contributing to the ongoing rapid growth of our brand globally and throughout the USA.”

The award-winning chef inspired menu at The Great Greek features homegrown recipes and big bold flavors like the fan favorite traditional Gyro (Yee-Ro) as well as Lamb, Steak and Chicken Souvlaki platters. In addition, guests crave our four-signature house-made dips featuring Hummus, Tzatziki, Melitzanosalata and Tirokafteri (spicy roasted red pepper) as well as our made to order Fresh Feta Fries. Guests can also indulge in the must-have desserts like Baklava Ice Cream or Rice Pudding. The Great Greek offers a wide variety of customizable options for guests to enjoy, including a classic Greek Salad with a choice of Salmon, Shrimp, or several other protein choices. Everything is prepared in-house with fresh ingredients that bring traditional flavors from recipes passed down generation after generation.

Currently The Great Greek has franchise agreements in place for over 85 locations domestically and internationally. The brand continues to receive high interest in multi-unit franchise development deals.

About The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill

The award winning Great Greek Mediterranean Grill was co-founded in 2011 by two third-generation culinary trained restaurateurs with more than 30 years of experience in the food and hospitality business, Nick A. Della Penna and Trent Jones, who purchased The Great Greek’s first location in Henderson, Nevada. After successfully opening two additional Las Vegas locations, Della Penna and Jones started franchising the concept with United Franchise Group recently and have seen ongoing success. United Franchise Group is comprised of ten affiliated companies and brands with more than 1,600 franchisees in more than 80 countries.

