The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill Continues Nevada Expansion with New Location in Henderson

Henderson, NV ( RestaurantNews.com ) The enticing, unforgettable flavors of the Mediterranean are expanding in the Las Vegas area. The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill , an award winning and rapidly expanding Mediterranean fast-casual concept, will open its second restaurant in Henderson on Friday, December 18 at 3552 St Rose Parkway in Henderson.

The award-winning chef inspired menu features homegrown recipes and big bold flavors, like the fan favorite traditional Gyro (Yee-Ro) as well as Lamb, Steak and Chicken Souvlaki platters. In addition, guests will crave four signature house-made dips featuring Hummus, Tzatziki, Melitzanosalata (eggplant dip) and Tirokafteri (spicy roasted red pepper) as well as made-to-order fresh Feta Fries. Guests can also indulge in must-have desserts like Baklava Ice Cream and Rice Pudding. The Great Greek offers a wide variety of customizable options, including a Classic Greek Salad with choice of Gyro Meat, Chicken Souvlaki, Salmon, or several other protein choices. Everything is prepared in-house with fresh ingredients that bring traditional flavors from recipes passed down generation after generation.

To commemorate the opening, the restaurant will host a Grand Opening Celebration Friday, December 18 through Sunday, December 20. The restaurant will be featuring specials throughout the weekend that includes their amazing Lamb Chops with Lemon Potatoes.

The restaurant will also be donating a portion of the weekend proceeds to the Nipton Loop Cyclists Go Fund Me campaign supporting the families of the cyclist involved in the unfortunate accident last week. The Great Greek is truly saddened by this tragedy and are honored to assist the families. We invite the community to visit The Great Greek and support this cause.

Owned and operated by The Great Greek co-founders, Nick A. Della Penna and Trent Jones, the duo acquired the first Henderson location in January of 2016. Both share a passion for food and gathering around the dinner table with family and friends and upon tasting the food, they knew that the product was so special. The Great Greek has been recognized by Best of Las Vegas 2020 for Best Power Lunch and 2nd place recognition for Casual Restaurant, Mediterranean Restaurant and Catering categories.

“We are so excited to open our second location in Henderson,” said Della Penna. “Today, The Great Greek brand is thriving with 15 locations across the U.S. and a strong pipeline of restaurants scheduled to open in 2021.”

The Great Greek will serve lunch and dinner from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The newly constructed, free standing 2,415-square-foot restaurant offers seating for 73 guests inside and patio dining for 16.

About The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill

The award winning Great Greek Mediterranean Grill was co-founded in 2011 by two third-generation culinary trained restaurateurs with more than 30 years of experience in the food and hospitality business, Nick A. Della Penna and Trent Jones, who purchased The Great Greek’s first location in Henderson, Nevada. After successfully opening two additional Las Vegas locations, Della Penna and Jones started franchising the concept with United Franchise Group and have seen ongoing success. United Franchise Group is comprised of ten affiliated companies and brands with more than 1,600 franchisees in more than 80 countries. For franchise information, visit www.thegreatgreekfranchise.com .

