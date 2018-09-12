The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill Celebrates Palm Beach Garden Grand Opening on September 21, 2018

Fresh, Delicious, Convenient Dining Kicks Off with a free baklava dessert for the first 50 guests starting at 4:00 p.m.

Palm Beach Gardens, FL (RestaurantNews.com) Gyro lovers and falafel fans rejoice – The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill is about to start serving up all your authentic Mediterranean-inspired favorites on September 21st with a Grand Opening Celebration of fresh flavor from salad to souvlaki skewers and everything in between. Located at 11300 Legacy Ave, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410, The Great Greek Palm Beach Gardens will welcome excited guests starting at 4:00 p.m. The first 50 guests to arrive will receive a delicious baklava dessert.

“We are very pleased to bring super fresh, high-quality ingredients and made-to-order preparation here to our friends and neighbors in Palm Beach Gardens,” said Nick Anthony Della Penna and Trent Jones for The Great Greek. “Not only are these bold, satisfying tastes everyone is sure to love, but our comfortable contemporary environment is an inviting place to enjoy a casual meal any time of day.”

The 11300 Legacy Avenue location for The Great Greek has a total of 1,650 square feet, capable of serving up to 36 guests in house. Bistro and patio style seating, crisp white and blue coastal décor, walk-up ordering, and table-side service with ceramic dinnerware and stainless-steel flatware offer a refreshing mix of sit down restaurant quality with quick-service convenience. Guests may also take advantage of self-service seating and beverages as part of the friendly-not-fussy dining experience. But perhaps the most memorable part of The Great Greek is its wide variety of delicious, freshly made menu items, many of which deliver smart, health-conscious nutrition in addition to great flavor:

Slow-Roasted Gyro – choice of Beef & Lamb or Chicken

Home-made Hummus – made in house with fresh garlic, lemon, and olive oil

Grilled-to-Order Souvlaki Skewers – choice of Tenderloin Steak, Marinated Chicken Breast, Lamb, or Garlic Shrimp

Classic Greek Salad – with Authentic Greek Feta and Kalamata Olives

Baklava and Other Desserts

Kids Meals

Rice Bowls, Wraps, and Pitas

And more

All menu items are available for dine-in and carry out. Catering service for parties, offices, and events will launch on Friday, February 21, 2018. For a full menu, please visit www.thegreatgreek.com.

“We’re very proud to add Palm Beach Gardens to The Great Greek family,” said Ray Titus, CEO, with United Franchise Group, the parent company for The Great Greek brand nationwide. “Fresh, quality food that’s effortless to enjoy and easy on the budget are pillars of The Great Greek experience, and are a few of the key reasons the brand is expanding so quickly throughout the United States. We extend a warm welcome to all our grand-opening day guests, and all those who come afterwards.”

About The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill is a fast-casual restaurant franchise concept featuring authentic Greek recipes, made to order, with only the highest quality ingredients, fresh products and outstanding hospitality. The original Great Greek locations were in Las Vegas, but the concept is now being franchised by The United Franchise Group and is quickly expanding across the U.S. and abroad. For franchise and Area Developer opportunities relating to The Great Greek, please call 561-567-0258 or visit www.thegreatgreekgrillfranchise.com

About United Franchise Group

Led by CEO Ray Titus, United Franchise Group is home to a variety of internationally recognized brands including Signarama, Fully Promoted, Experimac, Jon Smith Subs, Venture X, SuperGreen Solutions, Transworld Business Advisors, and The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill. With over three decades in the franchising industry and more than 1600 franchisees throughout the world, United Franchise Group offers unprecedented leadership and solid business opportunities for entrepreneurs.

