The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill Appoints Nick A. Della Penna as Brand President

Brand Co-Founder and Restaurateur will Oversee Operations and Continued Growth

West Palm Beach, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill , a member of the United Franchise Group (UFG) and an award winning, rapidly expanding Mediterranean fast-casual concept, has announced the brand will enhance its leadership team with the appointment of a new Brand President, Nick A. Della Penna, who is also co-founder of the brand.

UFG began franchising The Great Greek in 2018 after partnering with co-founders Nick A. Della Penna and Trent Jones. Della Penna is a third-generation restaurateur with 36 years of experience in the hospitality industry, including the role of vice president of Food and Beverage at the Excalibur® Hotel and Casino, while Jones has many years of experience as a real estate and small business entrepreneur. Together, they purchased the first The Great Greek in Henderson, NV in 2011. During their first year of operation, gross revenue rose by 18 percent. Based on that success, Della Penna and Jones opened a second restaurant in the southwest area of Las Vegas in 2017. Today, the co-founders own four locations in Nevada and one in Florida with four more under development.

“The Great Greek became an instant hit in Nevada and that trend has continued since franchising the concept,” said Della Penna. “Being co-founder of the brand gives me the unique experience of understanding exactly what franchisees need to do to open, operate, and ultimately be successful.”

The award-winning, chef-inspired menu at The Great Greek features homegrown recipes and big, bold flavors like the fan favorite traditional Gyro (Yee-Ro). In addition, guests crave the four signature house-made dips – Hummus, Tzatziki, Melitzanosalata and Tirokafteri (spicy roasted red pepper) – as well as our made to order Fresh Feta Fries. Guests can also indulge in must-have desserts like Baklava Ice Cream or Rice Pudding. The Great Greek offers a wide variety of customizable options for guests to enjoy, including a classic Greek Salad with a choice of Salmon, Shrimp, or several other proteins. Everything is prepared in-house with fresh ingredients that bring traditional flavors from recipes passed down generation after generation.

“The incremental growth of the brand is a true indicator of our success and we look forward to Nick leading the brand to continued growth both domestically and internationally,” said A.J. Titus, President of UFG.

Currently, The Great Greek has 113 franchise locations either open or in development domestically and internationally. According to Della Penna, that success is attributed to three factors: The highest quality ingredients, fresh products that are prepared every day, and every team member is devoted to providing outstanding hospitality. “We want you to live your life deliciously,” added Della Penna.

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill is seeking single-unit or multi-unit developers. The brand’s initial franchise fee is $39,500 with a total investment cost ranging $476,050 – $798,250. For more information about The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill, visit TheGreatGreekGrillFranchise.com .

About The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill

The award-winning Great Greek Mediterranean Grill was co-founded in 2011 by two third-generation culinary trained restaurateurs with more than 30 years of experience in the food and hospitality business, Nick A. Della Penna and Trent Jones, who purchased The Great Greek’s first location in Henderson, Nevada. After successfully opening two additional Las Vegas locations, Della Penna and Jones started franchising the concept with United Franchise Group and have seen ongoing success. United Franchise Group is comprised of ten affiliated companies and brands with more than 1,600 franchisees in more than 80 countries.

This advertisement is not an offer to sell a franchise. Any offer to sell this franchise will be made by a Franchise Disclosure Document and only following registration by Great Greek Grill in any state requiring registration prior to sale.

In New York: This advertisement is not an offering. An offering can only be made by prospectus filed first with the Department of Law of the State of New York. Such filing does not constitute approval by the Department of Law.

In California: These franchises have been registered under franchise investment law of the State of California. Such registration does not constitute approval, recommendation or endorsement by the Commissioner of business oversight nor a finding by the commissioner that the information provided herein is true, complete and not misleading.

Media Contact:

Chuck McAulay

cmcaulay@ufgcorp.com

The post The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill Appoints Nick A. Della Penna as Brand President first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.