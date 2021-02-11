The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill Announces Two Multi-Unit Deals in Houston Market

First Location Expected to Open in Spring 2021

West Palm Beach, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill , an award winning and rapidly expanding Mediterranean fast-casual concept has signed two multi-unit franchise agreements to develop eight restaurants over the next 5 years in Houston, Texas. The first location is expected to open this spring in the Baybrook Mall in Friendswood and the second will open later this summer on Silber Road in Houston.

The award-winning chef inspired menu at The Great Greek features’ homegrown recipes and big bold flavors like the fan favorite traditional Gyro (Yee-Ro) as well as Lamb, Steak and Chicken Souvlaki platters. In addition, guests crave our four-signature house-made dips featuring Hummus, Tzatziki, Melitzanosalata and Tirokafteri (spicy roasted red pepper) as well as our made to order Fresh Feta Fries. Guests can also indulge in the must-have desserts like Baklava Ice Cream or Rice Pudding. The Great Greek offers a wide variety of customizable options for guests to enjoy, including a classic Greek Salad with a choice of Salmon, Shrimp, or several other protein choices. Everything is prepared in-house with fresh ingredients that bring traditional flavors from recipes passed down generation after generation.

The Friendswood location is owned and operated by Alan Brown, who previously held roles in education and the insurance industry. “As an educator and salesman, I have extensive experience in building, managing, and supporting successful teams of people,” said Brown. Brown plans to open six locations in the Houston market, and he said that “it will help fill a void in southern Texas where Mediterranean-style fast-casual restaurants are few and far between.”

The Great Greek on Silber Road in Houston is owned and operated by multi-unit franchisee, Shah Chowdhury, a local entrepreneur in the Houston area for many years. Chowdhury currently plans to open two locations in the area.

“Growing up, my parents were always entertaining family and friends at our home and serving up various food,” said Chowdhury. “I guess that it is in my bloodline and I look forward to servicing the Houston area our fresh and authentic Mediterranean recipes at The Great Greek.”

Currently, The Great Greek has 113 franchise locations either open or in development both domestically and internationally, with the Houston area being a key market for the brand while other areas of interest include Atlanta, Phoenix, Nashville, and Charlotte.

“It’s exciting to see the brand’s early growth in the Houston market and we have no doubt that The Great Greek will quickly become a favorite fast-casual dining spot in the area,” said Nick Della Penna, President of Great Greek Franchising, LLC. “We are excited to be working with Alan Brown and Shah Chowdhury as they drive expansion in this region.”

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill is seeking single-unit or multi-unit developers. The brand’s initial franchise fee is $39,900 with a total investment cost ranging $476,050 – $798,250. For more information about The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill, visit TheGreatGreekGrillFranchise.com .

About The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill

The award winning Great Greek Mediterranean Grill was co-founded in 2011 by two third-generation culinary trained restaurateurs with more than 30 years of experience in the food and hospitality business, Nick A. Della Penna and Trent Jones, who purchased The Great Greek’s first location in Henderson, Nevada. After successfully opening two additional Las Vegas locations, Della Penna and Jones started franchising the concept with United Franchise Group recently and have seen ongoing success. United Franchise Group is comprised of ten affiliated companies and brands with more than 1,600 franchisees in more than 80 countries.

