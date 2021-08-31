The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill Announces Ongoing Growth with a Multi-Unit Development Agreement for The Charleston, South Carolina Market

Multi-Unit franchise agreement with local entrepreneur to open five locations with the first opening in Charleston, October 2021!

West Palm Beach, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill , an award winning and rapidly expanding Mediterranean fast-casual concept is opening its first franchise location in Charleston, SC located at 1405 Folly St Rd, Ste 410 in the Riverland Market Center in October 2021.

The Great Greek Charleston is owned and operated by the Willis family who put great food and quality at the top of their list. They will be initially opening two locations with the first located on Folly Rd opening in October and in Mount Pleasant at “The Bend” which is currently under construction and will open early 2022. “We are very excited for this new journey in our business life and as a family we want to create an atmosphere where not only is the food unbelievably fresh and amazing but the moment you walk through the door you feel like family. We look forward to being involved in the community and offering the best Greek food that will keep you coming back for more!” said Scott Willis on behalf of the family.

The award-winning chef inspired menu at The Great Greek features homegrown recipes and big bold flavors like the fan favorite traditional Gyro (Yee-Ro) as well as Lamb, Steak and Chicken Souvlaki platters. In addition, guests crave our four-signature house-made dips featuring Hummus, Tzatziki, Melitzanosalata and Tirokafteri (spicy roasted red pepper) as well as our made to order Fresh Feta Fries. Guests can also indulge in the must-have desserts like Baklava Ice Cream or Rice Pudding. The Great Greek offers a wide variety of customizable options for guests to enjoy, including a classic Greek Salad with a choice of Salmon, Shrimp, or several other protein choices. Everything is prepared in-house with fresh ingredients that bring traditional flavors from recipes passed down generation after generation.

“We’re very pleased to announce this development agreement for the Charleston SC market” said Bob Andersen, President of Great Greek Franchising, LLC. “Our guests consistently tell us they enjoy our healthy menu choices without sacrificing flavors and enjoy being served in a friendly comfortable environment! We really focus on delivering a terrific guest experience,” said Andersen, “which is contributing to the ongoing rapid growth of our brand globally and throughout the USA with South Carolina being a key development state for the brand”

Currently, The Great Greek has franchise agreements in place for over 158 locations domestically and internationally. The brand continues to receive high interest in multi-unit franchise development deals.

About The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill

The award winning Great Greek Mediterranean Grill was co-founded in 2011 by two third-generation culinary trained restaurateurs with more than 30 years of experience in the food and hospitality business, Nick A. Della Penna and Trent Jones, who purchased The Great Greek’s first location in Henderson, Nevada. After successfully opening two additional Las Vegas locations, Della Penna and Jones started franchising the concept with United Franchise Group recently and have seen ongoing success. United Franchise Group is comprised of nine affiliated companies and brands with more than 1,600 franchisees in more than 80 countries.

About United Franchise Group

Led by Founder and CEO Ray Titus, United Franchise Group is home to an affiliated family of brands, including Signarama, Fully Promoted, Jon Smith Subs, Transworld Business Advisors, Accurate Franchising, Venture X, The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill, Network Lead Exchange, Resource Operations International (ROI) and Graze Craze. With over three decades in the franchising industry and more than 1,600 franchisees throughout the world, United Franchise Group offers unprecedented leadership and solid business opportunities for entrepreneurs.

For franchise information, visit www.thegreatgreekfranchise.com .

Media Contact:

Chuck McAulay

Vice President of Marketing

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill

cmcaulay@ufgcorp.com

More from The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill

The post The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill Announces Ongoing Growth with a Multi-Unit Development Agreement for The Charleston, South Carolina Market first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.