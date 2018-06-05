The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill Announces Expansion Into New Markets

Award-winning Brand Set to Open Locations in Florida, Colorado, and Texas

West Palm Beach, FL (RestaurantNews.com) The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill, an award-winning restaurant, has announced it will be opening new locations in Texas, Colorado, and Florida. To date, the fast-casual restaurant franchise has sold more than 15 locations throughout the United States, and others are under development. The Great Greek brand is part of United Franchise Group (UFG), The Global Leader for Entrepreneurs, headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

“The rate of expansion for The Great Greek has been excellent. This year, we will be opening locations in Westminster, Colorado; Palm Beach Gardens, Florida; and Port St. Lucie, Florida,” said Scott Stuck, President of The Great Greek. “In the near future, several locations in the Texas market will also be finalized.”

Great Greek co-founders Nick A. Della Penna and Trent Jones feel confident that more entrepreneurs will want to become part of their established brand in the coming months. “We are extremely excited to announce these moves into new markets, as it’s an indication of how strong and how appealing our brand is to potential franchise owners,” said Della Penna, a third-generation restaurateur with 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry.

Della Penna and Jones assumed ownership of The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill in Henderson, Nevada in 2016 and at the end of the first year of operation, gross revenue grew by 18 percent, laying the groundwork for expansion. Within a short time, they opened an additional restaurant in Las Vegas, and this year a third is planned to open in the city.

The Great Greek’s success is attributed to using authentic recipes with high quality ingredients, preparing fresh products daily, and providing outstanding hospitality. The food is known for its big, bold flavors and healthy ingredients that make for a delicious and enjoyable dining experience. “Our goal is to treat every customer like a member of the family, and to make sure we exceed their expectations,” said Della Penna.

For more information about The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill, visit www.thegreatgreekgrillfranchise.com.

About United Franchise Group

Led by CEO Ray Titus, United Franchise Group is home to a variety of internationally recognized brands including Signarama, Fully Promoted, Experimac, Jon Smith Subs, Venture X, SuperGreen Solutions, Transworld Business Advisors, and The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill. With over three decades in the franchising industry and more than 1600 franchisees throughout the world, United Franchise Group offers unprecedented leadership and solid business opportunities for entrepreneurs.

About The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill is a fast-casual restaurant franchise concept featuring authentic Greek recipes, made to order, with only the highest quality ingredients, fresh products and outstanding hospitality. The original Great Greek locations were in Las Vegas, but the concept is now being franchised by The United Franchise Group and is quickly expanding across the U.S. and abroad. For franchise and Area Developer opportunities relating to The Great Greek, please call 561-567-0258 or visit www.thegreatgreekgrillfranchise.com

Media Contact:

Peyton Sadler

305-631-2283 x1001

Peyton@inklinkmarketing.com